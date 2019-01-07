Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Dress Paid Homage to Judy Garland
Gaga’s Valentino gown looks so much like Judy Garland’s dress!
Last night Lady Gaga won a Golden Globe for her performance in the newest remake of A Star Is Born—and she wore a gown that played homage to Judy Garland. Gaga, who won Best Original Song along with Mark Ronson, walked the red carpet in a light blue Valentino gown that resembled the blue Jean Louis gown that Garland wore in the second remake of the film. Whether the resemblance was intentional or not, we’re totally loving the nod to the previous A Star Is Born actress.
A Star Is Born, which was premiered last October, is the fourth remake of the film that originally premiered in 1937. Judy Garland starred in the second version of the film in 1954 alongside James Mason. Gaga’s dress has the same full skirt and oversized sleeves as the dress Garland wore in the 1954 version. In true Gaga fashion, she added a dramatic train to the dress and accessorized with sparkling jewelry, blue eye makeup, and our favorite—matching blue hair, which is one of our new favorite celebrity updos. We love the personal touches she added to the late actress’ famous look.
The singer-turned-actress was also nominated for Best Actress in the drama category, and the film was nominated for Best Drama, Best Original Song, Best Director, and Best Actor. 2018 gave us some of our favorite new movies (we loved these movies so much we turned them into recipes!) and we can't wait to see what 2019 brings.
