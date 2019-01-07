Last night Lady Gaga won a Golden Globe for her performance in the newest remake of A Star Is Born—and she wore a gown that played homage to Judy Garland. Gaga, who won Best Original Song along with Mark Ronson, walked the red carpet in a light blue Valentino gown that resembled the blue Jean Louis gown that Garland wore in the second remake of the film. Whether the resemblance was intentional or not, we’re totally loving the nod to the previous A Star Is Born actress.

Image zoom Getty Images | Credit: THE BEVERLY HILTON HOTEL, CA - JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A Star Is Born, which was premiered last October, is the fourth remake of the film that originally premiered in 1937. Judy Garland starred in the second version of the film in 1954 alongside James Mason. Gaga’s dress has the same full skirt and oversized sleeves as the dress Garland wore in the 1954 version. In true Gaga fashion, she added a dramatic train to the dress and accessorized with sparkling jewelry, blue eye makeup, and our favorite—matching blue hair, which is one of our new favorite celebrity updos. We love the personal touches she added to the late actress’ famous look.