You Can Try Krispy Kreme's New Mini Donuts for Free All Month

Great news, donut lovers who may also be trying to eat healthier. Krispy Kreme is launching a new line of mini donuts today and will be giving them away for free all month long to celebrate! The freebies may end in January, but thankfully the tiny treats are here to stay. The new permanent mini menu features four of the shop's most popular sellers—Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. Every Monday this month, head to Krispy Kreme from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for "Mini Mondays," a donut happy hour that will offer fans a free mini donut of their choice. You can visit the Krispy Kreme website to find a participating shop.

Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with your New Year's resolution. - Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme

"Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January," says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. "That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it." And we agree. Those of us with a sweet tooth are likely to fail our resolutions if we eliminate treats entirely. Instead of quitting cold turkey, allowing a cheat day (or occasional small indulgences) to splurge on the less healthy foods we love is a great way to stay on the healthy-eating wagon. The Original Glazed comes in at only 90 calories per mini (the regular size is 190 calories), which is just the right size to satisfy those inevitable sugar cravings while staying on track with your healthy eating goals.

To keep your goal the other days of the week, try making a healthier version of your favorite comfort food or a dessert containing less sugar to curb a craving. Then you'll definitely feel less guilty enjoying that donut or other cheat-day mini desserts every once in a while.