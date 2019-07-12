Krispy Kreme Is Offering a Dozen Donuts for $1 on Thursday

We're sure you've had plenty of Christmas cookies this season, but save a little room for a donut or two. For one day only, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for $1.

In honor of December 12, which the company has deemed the "Day of the Dozens," customers will receive 12 Original Glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen. Krispy Kreme calls it "the tastiest day of the year times twelve." Although the $1 dozen is limited to plain glazed, the other box can be a combination of any donuts on the menu. The promotion is available at participating stores, and there's a limit of two redemptions per person. To see if your local shop is offering the deal, you can check on Krispy Kreme's website.

Image zoom Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The current menu includes 34 different options to choose from, excluding the holes and minis, so you can mix and match from a large variety of treats. If you're looking for a festive combo, Krispy Kreme is currently offering three limited-edition donuts to devour.

The Christmassy goodies include: Santa belly, a donut filled with Chocolate Kreme that resembles Santa Claus' midsection; reindeer, an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated to look like Rudolph; and present, an Original Glazed donut filled with Original Kreme that looks like a gift. There is also a white glazed with sprinkles, which is an Original Glazed donut dipped in icing and topped with holiday sprinkles.

Although 24 donuts is a lot for one person, you'll be the hero of your household or office when you arrive with two boxes of treats in tow this Thursday.