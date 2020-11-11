The items were sold from December 2019 to October 2020 in locations across the country.

Kohl's is recalling more than 500,000 SONOMA Goods For Life three-wick candles because of a fire hazard, according to a release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Flames from the candle can burn too high and catch the wax on fire, in some cases causing the glass container to break. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 29 incidents of the flames getting too high were reported; in some of those incidents, the candle jar also broke. Burn injuries were reported in five of those incidents, and six had property damage such as burn marks on furniture, carpet and counters.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kohl’s

The candles were sold under the SONOMA Goods For Life brand in stores and online from December 2019 through October 2020. (The release includes photos and descriptions of the 30 different types of candles being recalled.) If you find one in your home, do not light it; return it to Kohl's to return it. If you have a receipt, you'll receive a refund. If you'd don't have a receipt, you'll get store credit.