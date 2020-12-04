This New Showerhead Speaker Makes Singing in the Shower Even Better

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Taking a nice hot shower and blasting your favorite songs are both sure-fire ways to wake yourself up on groggy mornings, and combining the two just got even easier. Kohler recently launched a showerhead that includes a wireless, waterproof speaker so you can really crank it up during your daily shower concerts.

The Moxie showerhead lets you bring music into the shower with you, instead of leaving a speaker on the bathroom counter and hoping you can still hear it with the water on. The speaker pairs with your phone through Bluetooth and connects to the center of the showerhead magnetically, so music sounds like it's coming directly through the water flow. Once you finish showering, you can easily disconnect the speaker from the showerhead and take it with you as you continue your morning routine.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The speaker's rechargeable battery has a nine-hour runtime, so you don't have to worry about it dying before you've rinsed the shampoo out of your hair. Plus, the unit is designed specifically for the acoustics of the shower, providing great sound quality even when the water is running. You can toggle between "shower" and "normal" modes to adjust the sound quality depending on where you're listening. Because the speaker is waterproof, you can also take it with you to the pool or beach without concerns about water damage.

As for the showerhead, its nozzles are angled around the speaker to deliver a strong, full-coverage spray. The fixture is available in matte black, polished chrome, and brushed nickel finishes, and you can easily install it yourself in under 10 minutes. The showerhead includes a speaker, a charging cable, and a dock that you can keep on your bathroom vanity for easy charging.