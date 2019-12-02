Custom-Build the KitchenAid Stand Mixer of Your Dreams with This New Tool

A KitchenAid stand mixer—the iconic countertop appliance that's been making baking a breeze for 100 years—is a staple for anyone passionate about baking. And now, thanks to a new customization tool, you can make the brand's signature Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer even more personal with your choice of colors, custom engravings, unique bowl designs, and additional attachments.

Image zoom KitchenAid

To start, you'll find 30 stand colors to choose from, including classic red, matte gray, cobalt blue, bubblegum pink, and more. If you'd like, add a laser engraving detail on the trim band to include a special message for your loved one—or create your own uniquely personalized appliance. The message can contain up to 24 characters, and the engraving is included in the $279.99 list price.

Once you've decided on a stand color and engraving, it's time to pick out a bowl to match. Select from a variety of designs, including a quilted stainless-steel version and an assortment of floral and textured ceramic patterns. The regular, smooth stainless-steel bowl is included at no additional cost, but the other designs cost an extra $59.99 to $84.99.

Last, pick out the attachments. These extra tools can turn your mixer into a pasta cutter, veggie spiralizer, ice cream maker, juicer, and more. Some are available individually while others are sold as sets, and the prices range from $9.99 to $179.99.

As you make your selections, the visualization tool allows you to preview exactly what the mixer will look like. When you’re done designing, you can even download a PDF of the stand mixer to show off your custom design or offer a sneak peek of your personalized gift. Happy designing!

