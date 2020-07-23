6 Kids Face Masks to Help Keep Your Little One Safe
These cute coverings are sized to fit children of all ages.
Whenever you leave the house, you should be wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, per the recommendation of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Kids should also be putting on a face covering when they're around others, as long as they're at least two years old. (Although older people and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for severe cases of the novel coronavirus, children can still contract the illness. They can also spread it.) Plus, children heading back to school this fall should definitely be wearing a mask.
Your adult face mask won't fit a child's small face, but luckily, there are options out there that are sized down to fit little ones perfectly. We selected a handful of affordable options that feature fun prints and colors to get kids excited about wearing one and protecting others.
This adorable, best-selling mask is double-layered, has adjustable ear straps, and features a breathing valve. The 100% cotton material is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Each one comes with two filters for extra protection, and you can purchase a 5-pack of extra filters from the shop for just $4. It comes in two other colors that also feature cute animals.
Buy It: Kids Face Mask with Filter, $8, Etsy
While you're adding Target's newly-released Halloween decorations to your cart, stock up on these affordable masks. They're made of 100% machine-washable cotton with an adjustable nose wire. It's double-layered with a pocket for a filter, though it doesn't come with one. The covering is available in nine different 2-packs.
Buy It: 2-Pack Cat & Jack Face Masks, $4, Target
These animal-inspired masks are so cute, your little one will actually want to wear them. Each one is made of machine-washable cotton and has two layers with space for a filter. It has a metal nose piece so your child can adjust it to perfectly fit their face. They're also available in a kitty and bear version.
Buy It: 2-Pack Puppy and Tiger, $15, Amazon
This option is excellent because each pack comes with five masks, so your kid can have a few clean ones ready to wear. Each one is made of three layers of soft cotton. If you'd like different colors, there are 13 other 5-packs that all feature various prints.
Buy It: 5-Pack Triple-Layer Face Masks for Kids, $13, Old Navy
These printed masks are made with three layers of ultra-light cotton and an adjustable nose piece. They're both machine-washable and dryable. The masks come in nine other 3-packs that have various patterns.
Buy It: 3-Pack Kids Unisex Face Mask, $15, Gap
Each one of these breathable masks has three pieces of fabric and features a polyester and spandex shell and cotton inner layers. They come with an interchangeable head strap that reduces pressure on the back of your child's ears by connecting to the ear loops. The strap can be put on the nape of the neck, the crown of the head, or around a ponytail. The 5-pack also comes in an adult version if you'd like to match.
Buy It: 5-Pack Non-Medical Kids Face Mask, $30, Athleta
