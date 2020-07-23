6 Kids Face Masks to Help Keep Your Little One Safe

Whenever you leave the house, you should be wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, per the recommendation of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Kids should also be putting on a face covering when they're around others, as long as they're at least two years old. (Although older people and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for severe cases of the novel coronavirus, children can still contract the illness. They can also spread it.) Plus, children heading back to school this fall should definitely be wearing a mask.