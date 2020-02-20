If you are thinking of buying a home this year, there's an opulent Southern California residence once owned by July Garland on the market. However, even if the multi-million dollar price tag is (way) over your budget, we have a sneak peek of the property to give you some serious real-estate envy.

The 4,999 square-foot Los Angeles home is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties for $6,129,000. It features five bedrooms, an office, and 7.5 bathrooms, as well as an additional 1,100 square-foot guesthouse and pool. Judy Garland, her husband Vincente Minelli, and their daughter, Liza Minelli, lived in the home from 1944 to 1948. Television actor and comedian Wally Cox owned the property after that and eventually sold it to entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1955. Interestingly, Davis Jr. toured with former resident Liza and Frank Sinatra in the late '80s.

Although Davis Jr. is responsible for expanding the property to its current size, famed architect John Elgin Woolf, also known as the "architect to the stars," designed the original main house, according to a news release. The three-story residence sits above the Sunset Strip, a 1.6-mile stretch of land that has high-end retail shopping, music venues, luxury hotels, and award-winning restaurants. The exterior is made of multiple materials, including old brick with smooth stucco in the back of the home and smooth stucco in the front that's covered in lush greenery.

After stepping through the front door, the foyer opens to an aptly named great room that features maple hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the Hollywood hills. The vast residence still shows off some of Woolf's eclectic style, including original ornate railings, ironwork, and flooring.

The main floor includes two living rooms, each with a fireplace and French doors. Adjacent is a sun-drenched dining room, also featuring French doors that exit to a balcony with breathtaking views for al fresco dining. A newly remodeled kitchen that's slightly elevated finishes the first floor with a stone backsplash, gas range, and stainless-steel appliances.

Image zoom Courtesy of Todd Goodman/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Downstairs is home to the family's bedrooms. Garland's master suite includes a walk-in closet and a photo of her famous ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz. The dressing area, attached to the bedroom, hasn't been touched since the famous family lived there and still has the original mirrors. Garland's bathroom includes a clawfoot tub, marble tile floors, and a trendy circular mirror. The lower level also has a secret media room that can be accessed through a door disguised in a bookcase. An additional master bedroom added to the home later has a fireplace and patio, as well as a connected bathroom with a freestanding tub, two sinks, and a separate vanity.

Through double doors on the lower level, you'll find a gardener's paradise. The patio showcases an abundance of bamboo, banana leaf trees, jasmine, and other tropical plants. This leads to a spacious guest house that's been revamped by the current owner, Sharlene Ernester. The monochromatic space has a lounge area with a bar, a pool table, and a fireplace that overlooks the pool. The two-story guest house also has a bedroom and bathroom that match the black-and-white color scheme.

If interested in purchasing the home, you can contact listing agent Alexandra Pfeifer from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties website. Or, if you're like us, keep scrolling through the photos for some renovation inspiration.