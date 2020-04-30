Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Experts Say Journaling Can Help Lower Stress Levels: Here Are Six to Help You Get Started

With the Coronavirus pandemic changing the structure of our day-to-day lives, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. With reports of depression and anxiety cases rising, I’ve been on the lookout for simple ways to lower my stress levels while I practice social distancing. I’ve learned that activities like coloring can help calm you down, and knitting and crocheting have been shown to help relieve stress as well. But there’s one way to help reduce your stress levels that anyone can do from home, and you don’t need anything fancy to get started: Journaling.

Google searches of “journals for anxiety” have increased more than 8,200% over the last two months, so this practice is top-of-mind for a lot of people. We chatted with Kathryn Ely, a licensed and nationally-certified counselor and founder of Empower Counseling, LLC, about the benefits of journaling and how it can lower stress levels. She told us that writing down things you’re thankful for (no matter how small!) is one of the easiest ways to experience the benefits.

Image zoom Mundus Images/Getty Images

“Journaling can and should alleviate stress during social distancing,” she says. “Over one hundred studies have shown that journaling connected to your values (what is most important to you in your life) has significant benefits.

Ely explains that there is actually some science behind why this works, too. She says this form of journaling is one of the most studied and most effective forms of psychological intervention and can help you feel more in control of a scary or overwhelming situation.

“The feeling of being in control alleviates stress and anxiety. Right now, there is so much that is going on around us that is out of our control,” she explains. “Focusing on what you can control versus what you can not makes all of the difference in your level of stress. Connecting with what you value, through journaling, especially first thing in the morning as a part of a mindfulness routine, will start your day with a sense of control.”

Ely recommends journaling at least twice a day. Pick up your journal in the morning before you reach for your phone, check the news, or begin working, and answer these prompts:

Who do I want to be today?

How do I want to show up for the important people in my life?

What am I grateful for?

What do I want to accomplish today?

What actions will it take for me to accomplish this?

Who can I help today?

What actions can I take to help them?

“These prompts will put what you value right in front of you,” Ely explains. “After you are clear on what you value, decide three actions you can take to carry out those values.”

At the end of the day, spend a few more minutes journaling before you go to sleep as a way to reflect on the day. Ely recommends asking yourself what went well, what did not, and what you want to do differently tomorrow. “Journaling about these reflections will help you feel even more in control, like you are driving the bus, instead of being a passenger on a bus that is out of control,” she says.

To help you get started, here are six of our favorite prompted journals. Of course, these measures aren’t a replacement for speaking with a medical professional if you are experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety that go beyond the day-to-day stress of these uncertain times.