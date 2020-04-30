Experts Say Journaling Can Help Lower Stress Levels: Here Are Six to Help You Get Started
If you're feeling overwhelmed, putting your thoughts down on paper can help relieve some stress.
With the Coronavirus pandemic changing the structure of our day-to-day lives, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. With reports of depression and anxiety cases rising, I’ve been on the lookout for simple ways to lower my stress levels while I practice social distancing. I’ve learned that activities like coloring can help calm you down, and knitting and crocheting have been shown to help relieve stress as well. But there’s one way to help reduce your stress levels that anyone can do from home, and you don’t need anything fancy to get started: Journaling.
Google searches of “journals for anxiety” have increased more than 8,200% over the last two months, so this practice is top-of-mind for a lot of people. We chatted with Kathryn Ely, a licensed and nationally-certified counselor and founder of Empower Counseling, LLC, about the benefits of journaling and how it can lower stress levels. She told us that writing down things you’re thankful for (no matter how small!) is one of the easiest ways to experience the benefits.
“Journaling can and should alleviate stress during social distancing,” she says. “Over one hundred studies have shown that journaling connected to your values (what is most important to you in your life) has significant benefits.
Ely explains that there is actually some science behind why this works, too. She says this form of journaling is one of the most studied and most effective forms of psychological intervention and can help you feel more in control of a scary or overwhelming situation.
“The feeling of being in control alleviates stress and anxiety. Right now, there is so much that is going on around us that is out of our control,” she explains. “Focusing on what you can control versus what you can not makes all of the difference in your level of stress. Connecting with what you value, through journaling, especially first thing in the morning as a part of a mindfulness routine, will start your day with a sense of control.”
Ely recommends journaling at least twice a day. Pick up your journal in the morning before you reach for your phone, check the news, or begin working, and answer these prompts:
- Who do I want to be today?
- How do I want to show up for the important people in my life?
- What am I grateful for?
- What do I want to accomplish today?
- What actions will it take for me to accomplish this?
- Who can I help today?
- What actions can I take to help them?
“These prompts will put what you value right in front of you,” Ely explains. “After you are clear on what you value, decide three actions you can take to carry out those values.”
At the end of the day, spend a few more minutes journaling before you go to sleep as a way to reflect on the day. Ely recommends asking yourself what went well, what did not, and what you want to do differently tomorrow. “Journaling about these reflections will help you feel even more in control, like you are driving the bus, instead of being a passenger on a bus that is out of control,” she says.
To help you get started, here are six of our favorite prompted journals. Of course, these measures aren’t a replacement for speaking with a medical professional if you are experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety that go beyond the day-to-day stress of these uncertain times.
Reflections and Intentions
One of the things Ely suggests doing is reflecting on your day each night. This Reflections and Intentions journal from Anthropologie can help you do just that. Use this for your nighttime journaling as you work through the 192 pages of guided reflections about your day. The journal also has plenty of free space where you can record memories or things you did that day, along with space to write and answer your own prompts.
Family Gratitude Journal
Get the whole family involved! This linen bound gratitude journal holds 365 pages, each printed with three prompts: ‘Today I am grateful for,’ ‘People I am thankful for,’ and ‘Best part of my day was.’ Pass the book around each day and have each person in your family write down what they’re thankful for. If your kids aren’t writing yet, go around the table after dinner and have each person say it out loud as you write it for them. When the pandemic has passed, you’ll also have this written record to look back on.
Five Minute Journal
If you’re hesitant to start journaling because you don’t need another thing to add to your to-do list, this is the journal for you. It’s designed to help you lower stress levels in just five minutes by answering questions that align with Ely’s end-of-day suggestions, like “What made today great?” and “How could I have made today even better?”
Buy It: Intelligent Change Journal, $24.95, Urban Outfitters
Lists for Calm
For the super-stressed, consider getting a journal with prompts specifically designed to calm an anxious mind. This one contains 52 prompts that ask you to list calming things (like your favorite ways to relax or songs that bring you comfort). Each list takes up several pages, so you have plenty of room to get all your thoughts down. Plus, each section is also sprinkled with tips and advice boxes to help you achieve total zen.
Buy It: 52 Lists, $16.95, Anthropologie
Blank Prompt Journal
If thinking of an answer to specific prompts causes you more stress, opt for a journal that’s a little more low-key. This gorgeous bound journal was designed to help you track your gratitude without feeling overwhelmed. The journal holds more than 360 pages with just five lines per day so you can quickly jot down five things you’re thankful for, or use the spaces to answer your own prompts (like the ones Ely suggested). The journal has enough space for you to write five lines per day for five years, which means you’ll be able to look back on how your responses have changed over time.
Buy It: Gratitude Journal, $45, Unbound
Calm the Chaos
This bright journal contains 144 pages of simple prompts structured around goal setting, reflection, and intention. The prompts can help you discover things you’re thankful for, as well as help you build habits that can bring happiness. Plus, you can get free 2-day shipping with orders over $35, so you can get started right away.
Comments