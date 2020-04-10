Most of our day-to-day lives are quite different than the usual routines right now, but there's one thing that we think hasn't changed: the comfort of a homemade meal. Joanna Gaines apparently agrees because she just posted an easy recipe for pecan pancakes with maple butter. The dish is perfect for an easy, delicious morning meal, and it's made with ingredients you likely already have in your pantry and refrigerator.

The former Fixer Upper star posted the recipe on her blog on April 3. Gaines writes in the post that her family loves the meal so much, they serve it at her restaurant, Magnolia Table. The flapjacks are also featured in Gaines's new cookbook Magnolia Table Volume 2, which is on sale for $19.99 at Target right now. (And yes, you can get it shipped directly to your front door.)

Image zoom

Buy It: Magnolia Table Volume 2, $19.99, Target

First, we recommend making the super simple maple butter because it requires about 20 minutes of chilling time. (Bonus: If you have any leftover, Gaines notes that it stores in the fridge for a week or the freezer for a full month.) After that, you'll toast some pecans, which will garnish each stack. Then, you'll make the cakes from scratch, which is a classic buttermilk pancake recipe. After you've stacked a serving on each plate, you'll add a dollop of your maple butter and a sprinkle of the toasted nuts. Oh, and of course, a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

The kitchen has always been a space to make memories and show your love through cooking, and right now, it's where many of us are spending our free time. I'm not much of a baker, but I've been enjoying making homemade bread the past few weeks, especially a fresh banana loaf loaded with chocolate chips. Most of us have more time at home to make from-scratch meals, and because this recipe uses staples you likely have on hand, it's a perfect option. Plus, just about everyone will enjoy waking up to warm, delicious pecan pancakes.