Jigsaw puzzles were initially invented for kids, but they're definitely not just for children. Adult puzzles first came around in the early 1900s, according to Puzzle Warehouse, and more than 100 years later, grown-ups still enjoy fitting pieces together. "In a world of screens, puzzles offer a way to put aside your phone, slow down, and connect with friends and family," says Caitlin Sole, home editor at BHG.com. We've even heard the buzz around puzzle parties, where people gather to put together multiple puzzles in one sitting.

Along with being a way to unplug and have fun with friends, solving puzzles could actually be good for your brain. Researchers at Ulm University in Germany found that life-long puzzling could delay neurocognitive disorders in older age. To encourage you to reap all the benefits of putting together puzzles, we've found five options that are a joy to piece together and are beautiful once completed.