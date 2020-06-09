JCPenney Will Close 154 Stores Nationwide This Summer: Here's the Full List

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Prepare for some major sales: JCPenney just revealed the 154 locations that will shut their doors permanently in 2020. The news comes after the apparel and home retailer announced it would file for bankruptcy last month, in part due to financial struggles related to the coronavirus. Spanning 38 states, the store closings are set to begin this summer, according to a company news release.

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

If your local JCPenney is closing, expect to see discounted prices on the department store's home accessories, furniture, shoes, clothing, and more in the next couple of months. Going-out-of-business sales will begin at some stores as early as June 12 (though it's not specified which ones), with sales at other closing locations to follow in the coming weeks. The first round of sales is expected to last around 10-16 weeks.

Most of JCPenney's approximately 850 stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce site, will remain open. As of last week, the company had reopened nearly 500 stores that had been temporarily closed as states begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Enhanced safety precautions have been implemented at those locations, including personal protective equipment for employees, Plexiglass shields at registers, contact-free curbside pickup, and designated shopping hours for high-risk individuals.

See below for the full list of 154 JCPenney stores closing this summer. After the first round of closures, the company plans to shutter more locations throughout 2021.

JCPenney Stores Closing in 2020

Alabama

Covington Mall: 922 River Falls St, Andalusia, AL 36420

Regency Square: 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133), Florence, AL 35630

Jackson Square: 1601 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768

Spanish Fort Town Center: 22500 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Arizona

Little Creek Center: 1100-B Hwy 260, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Christown Spectrum: 1727 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

El Con Shopping Center: 3501 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Arkansas

Independence Center: 475 S St Louis St, Batesville, AR 72501

Conway Towne Center: 201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7, Conway, AR 72032

Mellor Park Mall: 1845 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730

The Fashion Center: 814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27, Harrison, AR 72601

California

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center: 14659 Ramona Ave, Chino, CA 91710

JCPenney: 1228 Main St, Delano, CA 93215

San Luis Plaza: 951 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos, CA 93635

Woodland Plaza: 120 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Inland Center: 300 Inland Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92408

West Valley Mall: 3100 Naglee Rd, Tracy, CA 95304

Countryside Plaza: 1840 Countryside Dr, Turlock, CA 95380

Yreka Junction Mall: 1810 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka, CA 96097

Colorado

Durango Mall: 800 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301

JCPenney: 135 Bockman Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Greeley Mall: 2080 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631

River Landing Shopping Center: 3400 Rio Grande Ave, Montrose, CO 81401

Connecticut

Torrington Commons: 251 High St, Torrington, CT 06790

Florida

Desoto Square Mall: 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701, Bradenton, FL 34205

Coralwood Shopping Center: 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Gulf Coast Town Center: 10083 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Regency Square Mall: 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Eagle Ridge Mall: 501 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, FL 33859

Santa Rosa Shopping Center: 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, FL 32569

Orlando Fashion Square: 3115 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803

Lakeshore Mall: 901 US 27 N, Ste 150, Sebring, FL 33870

Westshore Plaza: 201 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609

Georgia

Georgia Square: 3700 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606

Northlake Mall: 4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30345

Arbor Place Mall: 6650 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Lakeshore Mall: 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

Mount Berry Mall: 300 Mount Berry Square NE, Rome, GA 30165

Statesboro Mall: 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25, Statesboro, GA 30458

Hatcher Point Mall: 2215 Memorial Dr, Waycross, GA 31501

Idaho

Lewiston Shopping Center: 1826 19th Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Bonner Mall: 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60, Ponderay, ID 83852

Illinois

Northfield Square: 1600 N State Rt 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

River Oaks Shopping Center: 200 River Oaks Center Dr, Calumet City, IL 60409

University Mall: 1201 E Main, Carbondale, IL 62901

Freeport Mall: 1810 S West Ave, Freeport, IL 61032

Times Square Mall: 115 Times Square Mall, Mt Vernon, IL 62864

Indiana

Bedford Town Fair: 1118 James Ave, Bedford, IN 47421

Concord Mall: 3701 S Main St (Us 33), Elkhart, IN 46517

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road: 8752 Michigan Rd: Indianapolis, IN 46268

Kokomo Mall: 1718 E Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902

River Point Mall: 435 E Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250

Muncie Mall: 3501 Granville Ave, Muncie, IN 47303

Pilgrim Place Mall: 1350 Pilgrim Ln, Plymouth, IN 46563

Richmond Square: 4199 National Rd E, Richmond, IN 47374

Vincennes Plaza: 640 Niblack Blvd, Vincennes, IN 47591

Iowa

JCPenney: 504 N Adams St, Carroll, IA 51401

Marshalltown Mall: 2500 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA 50158

Kansas

Flint Hills Village: 1678 Industrial Rd, Emporia, KS 66801

Liberal Plaza: 1513 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS 67901

Central Mall: 2259 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401

Kentucky

Green River Plaza: 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Danville Manor Shopping Center: 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301, Danville, KY 40422

Bradford Square: 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Market Square: Us 68 S and Aa Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056

Middlesboro Mall: 905 N 12th St, Ste 10, Middlesboro, KY 40965

Town Square Mall: 5000 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall: 5725 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Lakeside Shopping Center: 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Regal Court Shopping Center: 7451 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105

Maryland

Boulevard @ Box Hill: 3411 Merchant Blvd, Abingdon, MD 21009

Woodmore Towne Center: 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576, Lanham, MD 20706

Country Club Mall: 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300, La Vale, MD 21502

Michigan

Alpena Mall: 2338 US 23 S, Alpena, MI 49707

Cadillac Shopping Center: 1550 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601

JCPenney: 408 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, MI 49770

Minnesota

Riverdale Village: 12550 Riverdale Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Eden Prairie Center: 8201 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Grove Square Shopping Center: 13701 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Kandi Mall: 1605 South First Street, Willmar, MN 56201

Mississippi

Sawmill Square Mall: 910 Sawmill Rd, Laurel, MS 39440

Starkville Crossing: 864 Hwy 12 W, Starkville, MS 39759

Missouri

Bolger Square: 17610 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055

Kirksville Shopping Center: 2206 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, MO 63501

Montana

Gallatin Valley Mall: 2825 W Main St, Ste C, Bozeman, MT 59718

Nebraska

Conestoga Mall: 3404 W 13th St, Grand Island, NE 68803

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center: 381 West St, Keene, NH 03431

Mountain Valley Mall: State Hwy 16 & Rt 302, North Conway, NH 03860

Lilac Mall: 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125), Rochester, NH 03867

Upper Valley Plaza: 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202, West Lebanon, NH 03784

New Mexico

White Sands Mall: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310

New York

Finger Lakes Mall: 1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13021

Batavia City Centre: 40 Batavia City Ctr, Batavia, NY 14020

Roseland Shopping Center: 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Sangertown Square Mall: 1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55, New Hartford, NY 13413

Oswego Plaza: 140 State Route 104, Ste A, Oswego, NY 13126

Freedom Mall: 205 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

Destiny USA: 9559 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13290

North Carolina

Henderson Square: 380 N Cooper Dr, Henderson, NC 27536

Biggs Park Shopping Center: 2910 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC 28358

Twin Rivers Mall: 3100 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562

North Hills Shopping Center: 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Richmond Plaza: 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13, Rockingham, NC 28379

Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall: 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310

Tri County Plaza: 1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Carnation Mall: 2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601

Ashtabula Mall: 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Governors Plaza: 9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Northtowne Mall: 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512

Summit Square Shopping Center: 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920

The Shoppes At Parma: 7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129

Miami Valley Mall: 987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356

Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall: 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703

Tandy Town Shopping Center: 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester, OK 74501

Town Center Plaza: 7271 SE 29th St, Midwest City, OK 73110

Arrowhead Mall: 501 N Main St, Ste 118, Muskogee, OK 74401

Shawnee Mall: 4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000, Shawnee, OK 74804

Tulsa Promenade: 4101 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

Oregon

Cascade Village: 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93, Bend, OR 97701

McMinnville Plaza: 2180 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128

Garden Valley Mall: 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160, Roseburg, OR 97471

Salem Center: 305 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Pennsylvania

Clearview Mall: 101 Clearview Circle, Butler, PA 16001

North Hanover Mall: 1155 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331

Beaver Valley Mall: 200 Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, PA 15061

Monroeville Mall: 500 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA 15146

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills: 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir, Tarentum, PA 15084

South Carolina

Anderson Mall: 3187 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621

Cross Creek Mall: 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906

Magnolia Mall: 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, SC 29501

Myrtle Beach Mall: 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Prince of Orange Mall: 2390 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Rock Hill Galleria: 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

South Dakota

University Mall: 990 22nd Ave S, Brookings, SD 57006

Tennessee

Bradley Square: 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44, Cleveland, TN 37312

Columbia Mall: 800 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401

Dyersburg Mall: 2700 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Kingsport Town Center: 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN 37664

Foothills Mall: 101 Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN 37801

Three Star Mall: 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110

Texas

Timber Creek Crossing: 6051 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231

Crossroads Mall: 6834 Wesley St, Ste C, Greenville, TX 75402

West Hills Mall: 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville, TX 77340

Music City Mall: 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000, Lewisville, TX 75067

Lufkin Shopping Center: 4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000, Lufkin, TX 75901

Palestine Mall: 1930 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801

Mirabeau Square: 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82, Paris, TX 75460

Utah

Layton Hills Mall: 1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050, Layton, UT 84041

Cache Valley Mall: 1350 N Main St, Logan, UT 84341

Vermont

Bennington Square: 99 Bennington Square, Bennington, VT 05201

Berlin Mall: 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19, Berlin, VT 05602

Virginia

Danville Mall: 325 Piedmont Dr, Danville, VA 24540

Colonial Mall: 90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268, Staunton, VA 24401

Wisconsin