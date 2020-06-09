JCPenney Will Close 154 Stores Nationwide This Summer: Here's the Full List
After the apparel and home retailer filed for bankruptcy last month, deep discounts begin this week.
Prepare for some major sales: JCPenney just revealed the 154 locations that will shut their doors permanently in 2020. The news comes after the apparel and home retailer announced it would file for bankruptcy last month, in part due to financial struggles related to the coronavirus. Spanning 38 states, the store closings are set to begin this summer, according to a company news release.
If your local JCPenney is closing, expect to see discounted prices on the department store's home accessories, furniture, shoes, clothing, and more in the next couple of months. Going-out-of-business sales will begin at some stores as early as June 12 (though it's not specified which ones), with sales at other closing locations to follow in the coming weeks. The first round of sales is expected to last around 10-16 weeks.
Most of JCPenney's approximately 850 stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce site, will remain open. As of last week, the company had reopened nearly 500 stores that had been temporarily closed as states begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Enhanced safety precautions have been implemented at those locations, including personal protective equipment for employees, Plexiglass shields at registers, contact-free curbside pickup, and designated shopping hours for high-risk individuals.
See below for the full list of 154 JCPenney stores closing this summer. After the first round of closures, the company plans to shutter more locations throughout 2021.
JCPenney Stores Closing in 2020
Alabama
Covington Mall: 922 River Falls St, Andalusia, AL 36420
Regency Square: 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133), Florence, AL 35630
Jackson Square: 1601 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Spanish Fort Town Center: 22500 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Arizona
Little Creek Center: 1100-B Hwy 260, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
Christown Spectrum: 1727 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015
El Con Shopping Center: 3501 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
Arkansas
Independence Center: 475 S St Louis St, Batesville, AR 72501
Conway Towne Center: 201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7, Conway, AR 72032
Mellor Park Mall: 1845 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730
The Fashion Center: 814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27, Harrison, AR 72601
California
Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center: 14659 Ramona Ave, Chino, CA 91710
JCPenney: 1228 Main St, Delano, CA 93215
San Luis Plaza: 951 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos, CA 93635
Woodland Plaza: 120 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Inland Center: 300 Inland Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92408
West Valley Mall: 3100 Naglee Rd, Tracy, CA 95304
Countryside Plaza: 1840 Countryside Dr, Turlock, CA 95380
Yreka Junction Mall: 1810 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka, CA 96097
Colorado
Durango Mall: 800 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301
JCPenney: 135 Bockman Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Greeley Mall: 2080 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
River Landing Shopping Center: 3400 Rio Grande Ave, Montrose, CO 81401
Connecticut
Torrington Commons: 251 High St, Torrington, CT 06790
Florida
Desoto Square Mall: 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701, Bradenton, FL 34205
Coralwood Shopping Center: 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Gulf Coast Town Center: 10083 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Regency Square Mall: 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Eagle Ridge Mall: 501 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, FL 33859
Santa Rosa Shopping Center: 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, FL 32569
Orlando Fashion Square: 3115 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeshore Mall: 901 US 27 N, Ste 150, Sebring, FL 33870
Westshore Plaza: 201 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609
Georgia
Georgia Square: 3700 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606
Northlake Mall: 4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30345
Arbor Place Mall: 6650 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeshore Mall: 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501
Mount Berry Mall: 300 Mount Berry Square NE, Rome, GA 30165
Statesboro Mall: 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25, Statesboro, GA 30458
Hatcher Point Mall: 2215 Memorial Dr, Waycross, GA 31501
Idaho
Lewiston Shopping Center: 1826 19th Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501
Bonner Mall: 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60, Ponderay, ID 83852
Illinois
Northfield Square: 1600 N State Rt 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
River Oaks Shopping Center: 200 River Oaks Center Dr, Calumet City, IL 60409
University Mall: 1201 E Main, Carbondale, IL 62901
Freeport Mall: 1810 S West Ave, Freeport, IL 61032
Times Square Mall: 115 Times Square Mall, Mt Vernon, IL 62864
Indiana
Bedford Town Fair: 1118 James Ave, Bedford, IN 47421
Concord Mall: 3701 S Main St (Us 33), Elkhart, IN 46517
NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road: 8752 Michigan Rd: Indianapolis, IN 46268
Kokomo Mall: 1718 E Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902
River Point Mall: 435 E Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250
Muncie Mall: 3501 Granville Ave, Muncie, IN 47303
Pilgrim Place Mall: 1350 Pilgrim Ln, Plymouth, IN 46563
Richmond Square: 4199 National Rd E, Richmond, IN 47374
Vincennes Plaza: 640 Niblack Blvd, Vincennes, IN 47591
Iowa
JCPenney: 504 N Adams St, Carroll, IA 51401
Marshalltown Mall: 2500 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA 50158
Kansas
Flint Hills Village: 1678 Industrial Rd, Emporia, KS 66801
Liberal Plaza: 1513 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS 67901
Central Mall: 2259 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401
Kentucky
Green River Plaza: 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Danville Manor Shopping Center: 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301, Danville, KY 40422
Bradford Square: 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Market Square: Us 68 S and Aa Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056
Middlesboro Mall: 905 N 12th St, Ste 10, Middlesboro, KY 40965
Town Square Mall: 5000 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301
Louisiana
Acadiana Mall: 5725 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Lakeside Shopping Center: 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
Regal Court Shopping Center: 7451 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105
Maryland
Boulevard @ Box Hill: 3411 Merchant Blvd, Abingdon, MD 21009
Woodmore Towne Center: 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576, Lanham, MD 20706
Country Club Mall: 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300, La Vale, MD 21502
Michigan
Alpena Mall: 2338 US 23 S, Alpena, MI 49707
Cadillac Shopping Center: 1550 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601
JCPenney: 408 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, MI 49770
Minnesota
Riverdale Village: 12550 Riverdale Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Eden Prairie Center: 8201 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Grove Square Shopping Center: 13701 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55311
Kandi Mall: 1605 South First Street, Willmar, MN 56201
Mississippi
Sawmill Square Mall: 910 Sawmill Rd, Laurel, MS 39440
Starkville Crossing: 864 Hwy 12 W, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri
Bolger Square: 17610 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Kirksville Shopping Center: 2206 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, MO 63501
Montana
Gallatin Valley Mall: 2825 W Main St, Ste C, Bozeman, MT 59718
Nebraska
Conestoga Mall: 3404 W 13th St, Grand Island, NE 68803
New Hampshire
West Street Shopping Center: 381 West St, Keene, NH 03431
Mountain Valley Mall: State Hwy 16 & Rt 302, North Conway, NH 03860
Lilac Mall: 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125), Rochester, NH 03867
Upper Valley Plaza: 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202, West Lebanon, NH 03784
New Mexico
White Sands Mall: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310
New York
Finger Lakes Mall: 1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13021
Batavia City Centre: 40 Batavia City Ctr, Batavia, NY 14020
Roseland Shopping Center: 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165, Canandaigua, NY 14424
Sangertown Square Mall: 1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55, New Hartford, NY 13413
Oswego Plaza: 140 State Route 104, Ste A, Oswego, NY 13126
Freedom Mall: 205 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440
Destiny USA: 9559 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13290
North Carolina
Henderson Square: 380 N Cooper Dr, Henderson, NC 27536
Biggs Park Shopping Center: 2910 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC 28358
Twin Rivers Mall: 3100 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562
North Hills Shopping Center: 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609
Richmond Plaza: 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13, Rockingham, NC 28379
Ohio
Chapel Hill Mall: 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310
Tri County Plaza: 1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312
Carnation Mall: 2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601
Ashtabula Mall: 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004
Governors Plaza: 9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Northtowne Mall: 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512
Summit Square Shopping Center: 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920
The Shoppes At Parma: 7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129
Miami Valley Mall: 987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356
Oklahoma
Oakwood Mall: 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703
Tandy Town Shopping Center: 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester, OK 74501
Town Center Plaza: 7271 SE 29th St, Midwest City, OK 73110
Arrowhead Mall: 501 N Main St, Ste 118, Muskogee, OK 74401
Shawnee Mall: 4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000, Shawnee, OK 74804
Tulsa Promenade: 4101 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135
Oregon
Cascade Village: 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93, Bend, OR 97701
McMinnville Plaza: 2180 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128
Garden Valley Mall: 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160, Roseburg, OR 97471
Salem Center: 305 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301
Pennsylvania
Clearview Mall: 101 Clearview Circle, Butler, PA 16001
North Hanover Mall: 1155 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331
Beaver Valley Mall: 200 Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, PA 15061
Monroeville Mall: 500 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA 15146
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills: 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir, Tarentum, PA 15084
South Carolina
Anderson Mall: 3187 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621
Cross Creek Mall: 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906
Magnolia Mall: 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, SC 29501
Myrtle Beach Mall: 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Prince of Orange Mall: 2390 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Rock Hill Galleria: 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730
South Dakota
University Mall: 990 22nd Ave S, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee
Bradley Square: 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44, Cleveland, TN 37312
Columbia Mall: 800 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401
Dyersburg Mall: 2700 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN 38024
Kingsport Town Center: 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN 37664
Foothills Mall: 101 Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN 37801
Three Star Mall: 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110
Texas
Timber Creek Crossing: 6051 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
Crossroads Mall: 6834 Wesley St, Ste C, Greenville, TX 75402
West Hills Mall: 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville, TX 77340
Music City Mall: 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lufkin Shopping Center: 4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000, Lufkin, TX 75901
Palestine Mall: 1930 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801
Mirabeau Square: 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82, Paris, TX 75460
Utah
Layton Hills Mall: 1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050, Layton, UT 84041
Cache Valley Mall: 1350 N Main St, Logan, UT 84341
Vermont
Bennington Square: 99 Bennington Square, Bennington, VT 05201
Berlin Mall: 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19, Berlin, VT 05602
Virginia
Danville Mall: 325 Piedmont Dr, Danville, VA 24540
Colonial Mall: 90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268, Staunton, VA 24401
Wisconsin
Crossroads Shopping Center: N96W18515 County Line Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 5305
Comments