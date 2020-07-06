This 6-in-1 Air Fryer by Instant Pot is Majorly Discounted on Amazon Today Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After a long day of working or taking care of the kids, the last thing you probably want to do is spend hours making dinner. Well, thanks to pressure cookers and air fryers, even labor-intensive meals can be whipped up in minutes. Whether you already have one of these handy appliances or have yet to add one to your kitchen, you can score a 6-Quart Instant Vortex Plus for $100 today on Amazon. And it usually retails for $240!

This multi-purpose device is way more advanced than your average air fryer. It has six programming options, including roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate. The basket is pretty roomy too; according to the product description, it can hold 2 pounds of French fries or a butterflied 4-pound chicken. The air fryer measures 17 x 17 x 15 inches, so it can easily fit on your countertop or tuck away into a cabinet. Plus, the sleek stainless-steel finish looks great with other modern appliances.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The multipurpose Instant Pot device has a nearly perfect rating from more than 300 happy buyers. One five-star reviewer calls the gadget a "life changer" and writes that it's the best investment of their life. Another buyer notes that it's so easy to clean and use, and you won't regret buying it. With so many positive reviews and at more than $140 off the original price, it's definitely worth the investment for quick and healthy meals.

If you're in the market for other Instant Pot devices, a few additional models are on sale today, too. The Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is available for $70. (It usually costs $100.) And the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini Pressure Cooker is on sale for $80. (It also usually sells for $100.)