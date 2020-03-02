For decades (since 1940, according to CNET), slow cookers have been a staple kitchen appliance in American homes. Years later, they're still a popular purchase, as Americans bought 11.6 million slow cookers in 2019 alone. The handy device makes cooking easy for even the most amateur home cooks and creates beef and broccoli, pulled pork, and even lemon poppy seed cake with equally delicious results. If you've been considering adding another one to your collection, Amazon has a deal that's just too good to pass up. For today only, you can get Instant Pot's 9-in-1 multicooker for just $59.99.

The multi-use gadget is ideal for cooking a variety of dishes, including rice and yogurt, as well as anything that needs to be baked, sautéd, steamed, or stewed. My favorite feature: you can delay the start time, up to 24 hours, which means dinner can be done exactly when you're ready to eat. It's also equipped with an automatic "keep warm" function, so your food won't get cold. It comes with several accessories, including a stainless steel steam and roast rack, a recipe booklet, and a measuring cup. The 6-quart option, which is made of non-stick ceramic coated aluminum, is the most common slow-cooker size and is compatible with almost any recipe.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker $59.99, Amazon

The Aura Multicooker usually retails for $129.95, but right now, you can snag it for $59.99. That means you save $69.96, or 54%, which is a fantastic deal. (Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll be able to get it delivered quickly with two-day shipping.) You won't want to mull over this purchase for long. The appliance is part of Amazon's deal of the day, which means the savings are only for one day (and it's unclear if and when it will go on sale again). If you do decide to add one to your cart, don't forget to take a look at our slow cooker tips so you can get cooking as soon as it arrives.