Instant Pots at Williams Sonoma Are Half Off Right Now

Few kitchen appliances are as useful as a pressure cooker, especially an Instant Pot. The device prepares food quickly, so you can get a delicious dinner on the table in little time without doing much work at all. Plus, Instant Pots have several settings, so you cook a variety of foods in a number of different ways. Even if you already have a pressure cooker in your kitchen, and especially if you don't, you'll want to take advantage of some deals at Williams Sonoma. Currently, the retailer is offering a handful of Instant Pots for half-off, and some are even on sale for deeper discounts. We've highlighted a few options, including one that's excellent for beginners, and two other countertop appliances if you're already a fan of the Instant Pot pressure cooker.

For anyone who has yet to invest in one, you'll want to check out the 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, $120 (was $240). (And even if you already have one, you still might want to buy it.) This option is deemed the most "user-friendly Instant Pot ever." It features 48 customizable cooking programs with an easy-to-use digital touchscreen. The inner pot, lid, and rack are all machine-washable. Or if you need something a little bigger, check out the 8-Quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, $140 (was $280).

If you're looking to upgrade your toaster oven, you might be interested in the Instant Stainless-Steel Omni Plus Toaster Oven—it's large enough to cook an entire chicken. The toaster oven also has 11 settings including air fry, dehydrate, toast, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, proof, and reheat. As one reviewer raved, "I have had this toaster oven for about a week and it has been wonderful."

For guilt-free fried goodness, check out the Instant Pot Vortex Pro Airfryer Oven. You can whip up your favorite crispy bites without all the extra calories. It includes choices to roast, toast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, dehydrate, reheat, proof, or cook on a rotisserie. The drip pan and cooking trays are safe for the dishwasher.