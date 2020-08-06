The Most Popular Instant Pot Is on Sale Today Only on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Usually, this Instant Pot retails for $100, so at 20% off, it's an affordable deal for home cooks. This option serves up to six people, and it's perfect for large families or those who like to meal prep for the week. If you have a small space, you'll love this appliance as it can replace multiple devices in your kitchen. It features 14 one-touch programs and can pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, steam, sauté, make yogurt, and warm ingredients. The inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. This discounted Instant Pot is available in three colors, teal, white, and red, which are a refreshing update to the typically black appliance.

Just about everyone who's purchased this pressure cooker loves it. On Amazon, the Instant Pot has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 3,100 reviews. One person writes that both cooking and cleaning with this device is super easy. "As a busy mom and teacher, this made dinner time a snap instead of a hassle. Dinner in literally 30 minutes! Clean up was less than 10 minutes as well," they write. Another buyer notes that this is their second Instant Pot, and they specifically bought it for the hue. "I LOVE the red color," they write. "It adds a pop of color to my kitchen."