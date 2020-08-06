The Most Popular Instant Pot Is on Sale Today Only on Amazon
It has thousands of 5-star reviews and comes in three different colors.
The Instant Pot first hit store shelves about a decade ago and has since become a household staple. The small appliance makes cooking so much quicker and easier, whether you're making a chicken dish, a beef recipe, or even a dessert. Because the last thing any of us want to do at the end a long workday is spend hours prepping and cooking dinner, plus cleaning multiple pots and pans. Today only, you can get the 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo, the most popular size, for just $80.
Usually, this Instant Pot retails for $100, so at 20% off, it's an affordable deal for home cooks. This option serves up to six people, and it's perfect for large families or those who like to meal prep for the week. If you have a small space, you'll love this appliance as it can replace multiple devices in your kitchen. It features 14 one-touch programs and can pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, steam, sauté, make yogurt, and warm ingredients. The inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. This discounted Instant Pot is available in three colors, teal, white, and red, which are a refreshing update to the typically black appliance.
Just about everyone who's purchased this pressure cooker loves it. On Amazon, the Instant Pot has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 3,100 reviews. One person writes that both cooking and cleaning with this device is super easy. "As a busy mom and teacher, this made dinner time a snap instead of a hassle. Dinner in literally 30 minutes! Clean up was less than 10 minutes as well," they write. Another buyer notes that this is their second Instant Pot, and they specifically bought it for the hue. "I LOVE the red color," they write. "It adds a pop of color to my kitchen."
You'll want to add this Instant Pot to your cart as soon as possible because it's one of Amazon's deals of the day. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, it will arrive at your door in just two days. Soon, you'll be able to enjoy fuss-free dinners and delicious desserts in no time.
