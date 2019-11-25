If you were ever on the fence about joining the Instant Pot family, this is the best time of the year to take the leap. This "multicooker" is famous for its pressure cooking ability—you can cook entire cuts of meats in a fraction of the roasting time (like these quick honey-chipotle riblets). Depending on the model, you can also slow cook, sauté, simmer, steam, cook rice, make yogurt to create all kinds of Instant Pot recipes. Here are the best deals we could find on Instant Pots for Cyber Monday 2019.

Amazon Instant Pot Sale

Instant Pot's best-selling model, the DUO 60 7-in-one pressure is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Topping this year's Prime Day deal, this well-loved pressure cooker is only $49 for Cyber Monday for 51% off the usual price tag.

Walmart Instant Pot Sale

The Black Friday deals for Walmart continues into Cyber Monday for the Instant Pot DUO 60 7-in-one programmable pressure cooker for $49. That's $30 off the usual $79 price. With 14 smart program functions for soup, chili, poultry, rice, and slow cook, your next meal is just a push of a button away.

Macy's Instant Pot Sale

Macy's exclusive Instant Pot Duo Nova in black stainless steel is the latest edition of the multicooker that includes all the smart functions from previous models plus more. New to the Duo Nova is a progress indicator on the screen that lets you know the pressure status and when the cooking cycle begins. If you missed Black Friday, you can get it now for $99.99—20% off the original $124.99 price tag—using the provided code on the site through Dec. 22. The 7-in-one appliances in this model include pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Target Instant Pot Sale

In case you've been holding out for the Instant Pot or air fryer trends, the popular pressure cooker brand released a model that includes an air fryer, too. The 11-in-one Instant Pot 8-qt. Duo Crisp Combo Pressure Cooker Air Fryer includes the same pressure cooker functions of the standard Instant Pot but comes with an Air Fryer lid for five quick, dry-cook functions: air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. For Target's Cyber Monday deal, you can get this handy combo appliance for $129.95, which is $50 off the original price. Target is also offering an extra 15% off kitchen appliance purchases, so you'll be getting an even better deal.

Kohl's Instant Pot Sale

If you want a steal on the latest Instant Pot, Kohl's has a great Cyber Monday offer. It's already on sale for $99.99, but the Duo Nova 7-in-one 6-quart pressure cooker will be marked down even lower thanks to an extra 20% off coupon using the code GOSHOP20 online at checkout. As a bonus, you'll receive $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend from December 3-9.

Bonus! Bed Bath & Beyond Ninja Foodi Sale

If you're one for buying the latest in kitchen tech, check out the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that that cooks and crisps. Featuring a TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook ingredients to lock in flavors before finishing it with a crispy, air-fryer finish. This model comes with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated and nonstick pot, a 4-quart (dishwasher-safe) basket, and a reversible rack. The functions for the appliance will allow you to pressure cook, air fry/crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this as a price match promise deal for $159.99. Coupons cannot be applied, but if you end up spending more than $300 on the site today, you'll get $100 in rewards funds.

