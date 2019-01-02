These 11 Instant Pot Accessories Will Make Cooking So Much Easier

Like last year, the Instant Pot was a hot gift item for the holidays. If you’re a brand-new Instant Pot owner or a seasoned Instant Pot veteran, these helpful accessories will help you get the most out of all your pot’s functions. Add these Instant Pot accessories to this year’s wish list, or celebrate the new year by treating yourself!

1. Stackable Egg Steamer Rack

One of our absolute favorite Instant Pot tricks is how easily it cooks hard-boiled eggs. Of course, you can only fit so many eggs on the steamer rack your Instant Pot comes with, so if you’re planning on making them for a crowd (or if you just really love hard-cooked eggs), this accessory will help you cook up to 14 eggs at once.

Buy It: Multipurpose Stackable Egg Steamer Rack, $9.99

2. Steam Release Accessory

Your kitchen cabinets will thank you for getting this Instant Pot accessory. It diverts the steam horizontally instead of vertically when you release the pressure on your pot, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your kitchen cabinets over time. This simple accessory rotates 360° so you can divert the steam in any direction you want—just make sure you’re standing out of the way.

Buy It: Original Steam Release Accessory for Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker, $13.99, Amazon

3. Silicone Instant Pot Roast Rack

Give your Instant Pot roast some room to breathe by cooking it on top of this silicone pressure cooker rack. This useful accessory functions just like a roasting rack—it’ll help drain away grease and fat while cooking, and prevent roasts from sticking in your pot. Its silicone design makes it super easy to clean, too!

Buy It: OXO Good Grips Silicone Pressure Cooker Rack, $11.95, Williams Sonoma

4. Instant Pot Glass Lid

Take full advantage of the slow cook and saute features on your Instant Pot with a glass lid. It’s much lighter than the heavy pressure cooker lid the pot comes with, so if you’re going to be slow cooking a lot, it’s a great investment. Plus, it lets you take a peek at your recipe while it’s cooking.

Buy It: Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, $16.95

5. Stackable Steamer Pans

Like sheet pan dinner recipes, these stackable Instant Pot steamer pans are our favorite way to cook side dishes and entrees at the same time. You can even use one as a dessert pan to make a creamy cheesecake to serve after dinner. Just be sure that whatever you’re making—rice, veggies, meat, fish, desserts—has similar cook times so nothing gets over- or undercooked.

Buy It: Aozita Stackable Steamer Insert Pans with Sling for Instant Pot, $31.99

6. Extra Sealing Rings

Unfortunately, an Instant Pot’s sealing ring can wear out over time, and it can also start to pick up the smells of other recipes you’ve made. The ring creates an airtight seal that allows the Instant Pot to pressure cook quickly, so you’ll want to have this two-pack of replacements on hand. Since the rings come in a two-pack, you can designate one for sweet recipes and one for savory if you really want to avoid transferring other flavors to your foods.

Buy It: Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2-Pack, $12.95

7. Stainless Steel Cooking Pot

If you’re sick of scrubbing out the inner pot after each use, treat yourself to one that’s stainless steel. One of the main perks of this Instant Pot accessory is that it’s dishwasher safe, so you can say hello to instant clean-up, too. Plus, it never hurts to have a second cooking pot for making multiple Instant Pot recipes.

Buy It: Instant Pot Stainless Steel Inner Cooking Pot, $29.99

8. Instant Pot Springform Cake Pan

Start baking in your Instant Pot! Naturally, this springform cake pan is great for making Instant Pot desserts like cheesecake, bread puddings, cakes, and more, but you can also use it for savory recipes. Lasagna, quiche, frittatas, and even meatloaf will all fit perfectly inside.

Buy It: Instant Pot Silicone Springform Cake Pan, $12.95

9. Bakeware Sling

A little like a steamer basket, this silicone sling will make it much easier to lift pans and other bakeware out of your Instant Pot. It’s definitely a must-have for an Instant Pot baker, and it’s also helpful for making Instant Pot lasagna, frittatas, and more. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe!

Buy It: OXO Good Grips Pressure Cooker Bakeware Sling, $14.99

10. Instant Pot Mini Mitts

Oven mitts can be a little too bulky and clumsy for removing the inner pot while it’s still hot—and that’s where these silicone mini mitts come in. They’re strong enough to protect your hands, but still slim enough to easily grip the edge of the inner pot. Plus, the ridges on the mitts will help you grab even a full pot without worrying about dropping it.

Buy It: Instant Pot Mini Mitts, $9.45

11. Silicone Lid

Save your leftovers for later with the help of this Instant Pot silicone lid. It creates an air- and watertight seal over your pot, making it spill proof for storing leftovers or toting to a potluck. When you’re done, just pop it in the dishwasher before using it again.

Buy It: Instant Pot Silicone Lid, $9.95