Brunch Boards: The Newest Food Trend Sweeping Instagram

Last winter, we discovered perfectly styled holiday food boards and immediately began planning our next party. Earlier this month, we fell in love with Valentine's Day snack boards. Now, Instagram has brought us a food trend better than anything we’ve seen yet: breakfast boards.

Similar to a classic charcuterie board, breakfast boards are made by piling various snack-able foods onto one oversize platter. However, instead of arranging expensive cheeses, crackers, and jams together, these boards combine your favorite parts of breakfast onto one plate. Instagrammers usually start with a tasty brunch staple like pancakes or waffles, then add colorful touches of fruit, syrup, pastries, and bacon. The result? A photo-ready brunch spread that’s (almost) too pretty to eat.

With nearly 10,000 posts on Instagram with the hashtag #breakfastboard, there are plenty of images to take inspiration from. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites with tips on how to achieve the perfect board.

Pancake Platter

Nothing says brunch like pancakes and bacon. Create your own pancake board by arranging buttermilk pancakes in the middle of a wooden platter. Add toppings like syrup, peanut butter, mini chocolate chips, and hazelnut spread in glass bowls on either side of the pancakes, then scatter fresh fruit in the remaining spaces. Top it all off with slices of sizzling bacon.

Rainbow Hues

This colorful build-your-own avocado toast board was practically made for the spotlight. Make arranging your board a little easier by placing the largest items on first—in this case, bowls of pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, and mashed avocado. Then add toast slices, deviled eggs, and any larger ingredients you want to display. Fill in the gaps with sliced lemon, watermelon radishes, and red onion, then be sure to take a picture before everybody digs in.

All You Can Eat

For a hungry crowd, pile your platter high with stacks of fluffy waffles (we're partial to buttermilk-banana waffles), sausage, homemade scones, and deviled eggs. Start with a glass bowl of fruit placed in the center of your board like Sandy from Reluctant Entertainer did, then arrange your favorite breakfast foods around the outside. To make your board look as good as it tastes, neatly arrange the waffles, eggs, and sausage on opposite sides of the board.

Classic Blueberry

This board is almost too pretty to eat! Cook honey-lemon pancakes in varying sizes, then arrange on a circular platter. Add small bowls of fresh blueberries, a dish of blueberry syrup, and sprinkle the board in powdered sugar. For a finishing touch, place some greenery around the edges and snap a picture for Instagram before the food is all gone.

You're Too Sweet

A white ceramic serving dish makes this breakfast board pop. Bake your own jam-filled hand pies, muffins, and other sweet breakfast treats. Create a centerpiece of colorful fruit and garnish with rosemary leaves to recreate this tasty display.

Sandwich Station

This savory breakfast platter has all the ingredients for a perfect bagel brunch. Pile your board high with a variety of bagels, add a rainbow of sliced fruits and veggies, and include several types of cream cheese schmear (like a savory pesto-cream-cheese spread). Guests will love being able to mix and match their favorite ingredients for a personalized breakfast sandwich.