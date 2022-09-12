We're probably all familiar with the many benefits of shopping at IKEA—the affordability, the hackability of the furniture, the Swedish meatballs—but casual IKEA shoppers may not all be fully aware of the IKEA Family program. That might be about to change, though, with the announcement that IKEA Family members can now receive a discount on in-store IKEA purchases.

Beginning in September, new and existing IKEA Family members get 5% off eligible in-store purchases, plus other new benefits, including special pricing on certain online delivery options, 90-day price protection, and more. The beloved Swedish furniture company quietly launched the new IKEA Family discount benefit on September 1, 2022, with a larger announcement covering the new 5% discount and special delivery pricing on September 12.

This new IKEA Family discount marks the first time U.S. shoppers can enjoy a broad, store-wide discount on their in-store IKEA purchases (though exclusions apply). The free IKEA Family program has been available in the U.S. since 2011, and these new benefits are added to the list of preexisting perks, which includes special offers on certain products, access to events and workshops, a free coffee or tea with every store visit, and exclusive access to IKEA's buy-back program, among other rewards.

The new IKEA Family discount and delivery options are part of IKEA's ongoing efforts to be accessible, affordable, and sustainable.

"At IKEA, it is always our ambition to offer quality and sustainable home furnishings to our customers at an affordable price," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA U.S., in a press release announcing the new benefits. "By enhancing our IKEA Family benefits, we are able to show greater appreciation for our customers in a meaningful way with everyday discounts while inspiring them to live a better everyday life at home."

With the fresh launch of the IKEA Fall 2022 Collection and the holiday season just around the corner—IKEA has historically offered a line of holiday decor—it's a great time to head to your nearest store and sign up for the IKEA Family program (if you're not a member already—again, it's free) to enjoy these new benefits, which can make shopping in-store and online (when you're paying for delivery) more affordable. Just make sure you always have your IKEA Family card with you: Most program benefits are only available if you present your card at the time of purchase.

IKEA already offers shoppers two different financing options, plus other affordability- and accessibility-oriented features that include flat-rate shipping and delivery, Click & Collect services, TaskRabbit assembly, and more, to make enjoying IKEA furniture and other products at home easier for everyone. Even people who haven't given IKEA a try before may be swayed by these new cost-saving features—5% off in-store purchases is pretty impressive.

Members of the free IKEA Family loyalty program can enjoy the 5% in-store discount starting September 1, and special delivery pricing options (which vary based on factors that include how close you are to the nearest IKEA store, the weight of your order, and the type of delivery you choose) for Family members are available starting September 12.