Ice Cream Trucks Changed Their Tune and It’s Even Catchier Than Before

Few things transport me to the carefree days of childhood summers as instantly as hearing an ice cream truck approaching. I remember urgently running to find Mom or Dad to ask for money (and please, oh, please, permission to get something today). Then the very real struggle of choosing which ice cream truck treat to order. The poster of options was utterly overwhelming. Would today be an ice cream sandwich day; one of those red, white, and blue ice pops; or would this truck have an orange-cream flavored pop? If so, the latter almost always won. Today, some things are the same: I’m going to love whatever I get, and I will still have a hard time choosing what to order. But other things have changed. I have to pay for the ice cream myself (because adulting) and as of this month, I'm listening for a new jingle playing from those speakers atop the truck.

I never really gave much thought to the song playing from ice cream trucks, but recently, my sister mentioned she heard one playing an unfamiliar tune. We briefly discussed how odd that was, and quickly moved on to other things in our conversation. But then today, I learned the familiar song I've long associated with ice cream actually comes from racist roots. When ice cream maker and inventor of the ice cream truck, Good Humor, learned of this negative history, they took action.

“While we have not owned ice cream trucks since 1976, we wanted to be part of the solution and offer ice cream truck drivers a jingle that can bring joy to every community," says Russel Lilly, senior director of U.S. ice cream at Unilever, in a press release.

Good Humor teamed up with Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA to create a new ice cream truck jingle. Like so many of us, RZA has childhood memories of chasing after the ice cream truck as it rolled through his neighborhood. He drew inspiration for his new jingle from that.

“I remember the days when I would hear that iconic ice cream truck jingle outside, and I would drop what I was doing to chase it down for a treat. When I learned about that song's problematic history this summer, I knew I had to get involved and do something about it," RZA said in the press release.

The song adds elements of jazz and hip-hop while still sounding distinctly like a song that can only come from an ice cream truck. You can listen to the catchy new tune in this YouTube video.