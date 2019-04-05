Hunt’s Just Announced a Recall of Tomato Paste That Might Contain Mold

If you’re planning to make lasagna tonight, make sure you double-check your tomato paste before getting started. Conagra Brands just announced a voluntary recall of Hunt’s No Salt Added Tomato Paste, because the product may have been damaged after the canning process and could potentially have mold.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Conagra Brands.

The only product included in the recall is Hunt’s No Salt Added Tomato Paste in six-ounce cans, with a “best by” date of October 16, 2020. You can also look for the item UPC 00-0-27000-38807-5 (which should be along the barcode), the case batch lot code 5291902510, and the item batch lot code 2105902510 (which should be stamped on the bottom of the can).