This Company is Putting a Unique Spin on Traditional Ceiling Fans

You could say we’re fans of this bold new trend hitting the home design market. Hunter Fan Company recently paired up with Pendleton to create decorative fans in southwestern-inspired designs.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Hunter Fan Company

The otherwise standard ceiling fans come with blades in rich colors and classic patterns that will blow you away. Pendleton, a clothing and home brand, is well-versed in southwestern style. Designed with quality and timelessness in mind, the fan blades feature classic Pendleton patterns that the company has used for more than 100 years.

Hunter’s sleek fan bases, available in black and silver, contribute a contemporary touch without distracting from the blade designs. The ceiling fans feature LED lights and come with a remote so you don't even have to get out of bed to adjust the speed or turn off the light.

A quick Pinterest search proves that painted fan blades were a market previously only occupied by DIYers. This is one of the first well-known companies to offer patterned fans directly to the customer.

The Hunter and Pendleton fans would look at home in any rustic or southwestern-style home. Consider it for a four-seasons porch or covered patio to bring a soft breeze to an outdoor space.

Of course, southwestern style isn't for everyone. Here’s hoping the trend continues with decorative fans that fit more styles. We’d love to see a two-tone blade or a buffalo check fan in the future.

The $499.99 fans come at a steep price. But if you have the means for a cabin makeover, these are a sure-fire way to make a statement your guests won’t stop talking about.