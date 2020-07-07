How to Write a Better Condolence Card, According to a Psychologist

If you’re wondering, “Should I send a condolence card?” the answer is yes. “Just the fact that you thought about sending a card means that you should send one. People who are going through these challenging transitions need all the support they can get,” Thomas says.

The condolence cards she received after her dad died “lifted me up in ways that I never knew a card could do,” she adds.

American cultural norms make it difficult and far from comfortable to talk about death in person, but expressing handwritten sympathies can have just as big of an impact without the face-to-face discomfort. (Or perhaps an even bigger one, since the card can be saved and reread during difficult moments.)

“For so many people, the emptiness is the worst part of loss. Every piece of support that reminds them that they are cared for and that they matter to others makes a major difference,” she says.