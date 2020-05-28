How to Mail a Package Without Leaving Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Post offices are open, but that doesn't mean you have to go to one to mail your packages.

As cities begin to re-open after months of people sheltering in place due to COVID-19, many Americans are continuing to stay home. Fortunately, you can do many things while inside, including mailing packages. If you've never done it before, and are not even sure where to begin, don't worry. We have everything you need to know about sending packages without leaving your house.

1. Pack Your Box

After you've placed your items inside, tape the box together with 2-inch packing tape, such as Scotch Extreme Shipping Tape ($9, The Home Depot). If you're using an old box, cover up logos, addresses, or shipping labels. When you're addressing your package, write out everything clearly with blank ink, and include a recipient and return address. We recommend writing your addresses on a multipurpose label ($9, Staples). You can also print out shipping labels on the USPS website.

2. Pay for the Package

Now that you have everything packed up and ready to go, you need to choose a mail service. The options include: Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First Class Mail, Media Mail, and USPS Retail Ground. Each option has different requirements and costs, so go through the choices to see which one is best for your package. After that, you'll calculate your postage. (You'll get options here, such as if you want a signature required or you'd like to add insurance.) You can either pay for it from the online Postal Store or, for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express envelopes, you can do the Click-N-Ship option.

3. Mail Your Package

Finally, it's time to ship off your goods. If your package is less than .5 inches thick and weighs less than 10 ounces, you can simply put it in your mailbox. For bigger boxes, you'll need to schedule a pickup. You can either select the free pick-up option or Pickup on Demand, which means you'll get to choose a specific time, for a small fee.