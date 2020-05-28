How to Mail a Package Without Leaving Your Home
Post offices are open, but that doesn't mean you have to go to one to mail your packages.
As cities begin to re-open after months of people sheltering in place due to COVID-19, many Americans are continuing to stay home. Fortunately, you can do many things while inside, including mailing packages. If you've never done it before, and are not even sure where to begin, don't worry. We have everything you need to know about sending packages without leaving your house.
1. Pack Your Box
First, you should know that some items, including alcohol, aerosols, and even nail polishes, have restrictions. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has a handy guide to items that are prohibited or restricted on its website for you to read through. After you ensure all your goods are fine to ship, you'll need to get your package ready. Make sure you choose the right size box, which you can find at Staples in varying sizes and prices. You'll need one that's big enough and can close with all your items inside with bubble wrap ($19, The Home Depot) or packing peanuts ($30, Staples) to keep everything safe and secure. Your box cannot weigh more than 70 pounds and, in most cases, cannot be bigger than 108 inches. For accuracy, weigh your package on a digital postal scale ($25, Office Depot.) (And to learn more about weight and size requirements, head to the USPS website.)
After you've placed your items inside, tape the box together with 2-inch packing tape, such as Scotch Extreme Shipping Tape ($9, The Home Depot). If you're using an old box, cover up logos, addresses, or shipping labels. When you're addressing your package, write out everything clearly with blank ink, and include a recipient and return address. We recommend writing your addresses on a multipurpose label ($9, Staples). You can also print out shipping labels on the USPS website.
2. Pay for the Package
Now that you have everything packed up and ready to go, you need to choose a mail service. The options include: Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First Class Mail, Media Mail, and USPS Retail Ground. Each option has different requirements and costs, so go through the choices to see which one is best for your package. After that, you'll calculate your postage. (You'll get options here, such as if you want a signature required or you'd like to add insurance.) You can either pay for it from the online Postal Store or, for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express envelopes, you can do the Click-N-Ship option.
3. Mail Your Package
Finally, it's time to ship off your goods. If your package is less than .5 inches thick and weighs less than 10 ounces, you can simply put it in your mailbox. For bigger boxes, you'll need to schedule a pickup. You can either select the free pick-up option or Pickup on Demand, which means you'll get to choose a specific time, for a small fee.
Everyday life is a bit different right now, but we still get to celebrate birthdays, honor anniversaries, and enjoy holidays, which means you'll likely be sending a gift at some point. Now, in just a few simple steps, you can do it without leaving home.
