Finally! HomeGoods Is Launching an E-commerce Site So You Can Shop Online

You'll soon be able to recreate the treasure-hunt experience of shopping at HomeGoods from the comfort of your couch. The store where you can spend hours perusing aisle after aisle of affordable home accessories plans to roll out an e-commerce site in 2021, according to a statement from The TJX Companies, which operates HomeGoods.

Image zoom Credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The announcement comes as shopping habits have drastically changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about health and safety have made online shopping more attractive than ever. HomeGoods has offered strictly in-store shopping since its launch in 1992 and was effectively closed during the nationwide shutdowns this spring. However, as stores opened back up this summer and fall, HomeGoods reported a 15% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

Although the brand currently has an online presence at HomeGoods.com, the site doesn't offer any shoppable merchandise. The new online store, which is predicted to launch in the second half of 2021, is likely to offer a similar selection of accent furniture, decorative accessories, tableware, storage solutions, seasonal items, and more that you can typically find in stores. We're crossing our fingers that the brand's budget-friendly prices, which are usually about 20-60% less than department store prices, translate online, too.