You might not be attending a big Memorial Day barbecue or heading out of town for a long weekend getaway this year, but one thing about the holiday hasn't changed: You can still shop some great deals, and The Home Depot is one of the best spots to save on outdoor essentials.

To help you kick off summer, the home improvement store is offering discounts on patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, landscape lighting, garden must-haves, and more. If you're hoping to refresh your outdoor space for the season, now is the time to shop for everything you need to prep and decorate before summer officially begins. We scoured the deals and found these top bargains that'll help you enjoy your outdoor spaces even more.

1. Elevate Your Patio Decor

Add shade to your deck or patio with this discounted outdoor umbrella. With a 4.4-star rating from more than 2,600 customer reviews, this best-selling umbrella combines durable materials with an innovative design. The weather- and UV-resistant fabric (available in shades of red, blue, and beige) is lined with 40 solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your patio in the evenings. Plus, you can now get free shipping on your patio furniture order.

2. Save on Live Garden Plants

Gardening season is officially underway, and you can score several deals on live plants for Memorial Day weekend, including discounts on fruit trees, hydrangeas, and shrubs. But if you want to add some blooms to your yard, Spring Hill Nurseries' bare root shrub roses will ship straight to your door, ready to plant. Hardy in Zones 4-10, this disease-resistant rose bush will eventually reach up to 4 feet tall when mature. However, it arrives just 6 inches tall, so don't expect flowers right away.

Buy It: Spring Hill Nurseries Red Flowering Shrub Rose, $20 (was $40)

3. Update Your Outdoor Lighting

Swap out your lighting to boost the function of your outdoor space at night. Textured glass and an aged copper finish give this lantern-style sconce an antique look, but the weather-resistant design and dimming capability provide modern utility. Reviewers give it high ratings based on the simple installation and high-quality materials. Mount this lantern above a door or along an exterior wall to cast a warm glow.

4. Snag Containers for Planting on Your Deck and Patio

Don't limit yourself to just planting in flower beds this season. These rail planters from Bloem will help you grow beautiful plants on your porch, deck, or patio. Each one is made of durable plastic and includes drainage holes to keep your plants from sitting in water. They're also designed to fit 2-inch, 4-inch, or 6-inch wide railings without wobbling. The planters have a capacity of 4 gallons, and measure 26 inches long and 14 inches wide. Choose from 13 different colors, secure it to your railing with cable ties, and start planting your favorite annuals or even a mini herb garden.

Buy It: Bloem Plastic Deck Rail Planter, $16 (was $22)

5. Upgrade to a Battery-Powered Lawn Mower

Make sure your lawn care equipment is up to the task before mowing season is in full swing. Powered by a rechargeable battery, this eco-friendly, self-propelled mower requires no gas or oil and can run up to 40 minutes on a single charge (which should be enough time to mow a 1/2-acre yard). The TREK mower allows you to bag or mulch your grass, and it has seven different blade height positions for giving your lawn the perfect trim. With hundreds of positive reviews, it makes an excellent mower that will last you through this summer and beyond.

