Everyone could use a little extra cash in their pocket, and The Home Depot wants to help. The company is hiring 80,000 employees in the next few months.

The announcement came in a news release on Tuesday. According to the hardware store, springtime is the busiest season of the entire year, so they need extra hands on deck. The Home Depot needs both full-time and part-time workers, but it's unclear how many of each position is required.

If you have a green thumb and have some extra time on your hands, you should check out which positions your local store has to offer. According to the news release, many of the part-time jobs will work in the garden center to "help neighbors start spring projects." And if you're not the best plant parent, The Home Depot also needs people for overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles, and as warehouse associates for the distribution centers.

The retailer is encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to apply. The release notes that tuition reimbursement, backup care for children and adults, and a corporate discount are available to both full-time and part-time employees. Although previous retail experience might be helpful, it isn't required as the company says it provides training, including e-learning and on-the-job coaching.

"When you join The Home Depot, you're joining a winning team built on our core values and associate-centric culture," Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of human resources, says in the release. "More than 90% of our store leaders began their careers here as hourly associates, which is a testament to our commitment to growing the careers of our people."

If you're interested in applying, go to careers.homedepot.com to fill out an application or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to jobs near you. The company doesn't say how long they'll be accepting applications, so you'll want to check out opportunities as soon as you can so they're not all taken. With more than 2,291 stores around the country, and 90% of the United States population living within 10 miles of a Home Depot, there are likely a few openings near you.