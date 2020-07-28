More Than 100,000 Artificial Christmas Trees Purchased Last Year Were Just Recalled
Trees purchased from The Home Depot may pose a fire risk. Here’s how you can get your free replacement.
There are a lot of reasons to prep for Christmas in the summer: Checking a few things off your to-do list early (like making Christmas cards and DIY gifts) can significantly lower your stress levels when the holiday craziness hits. And this summer you’ll need to add one more thing to your pre-holiday checklist: Check that your artificial tree hasn’t been recalled. On Thursday, The Home Depot announced that 100,000 pre-lit artificial trees sold last year have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard. The manufacturer is offering free replacements, so if you purchased one of the recalled trees last year, you’ll want to make sure to get your replacement before the holiday season begins.
The Home Accents Holiday brand of artificial Christmas trees were sold between June 2019 and December 2019 for between $80 and $360. The affected trees were outfitted with a metal base stand and a foot pedal controller to turn the lights on and off. Willis Electric, the company that made the electric equipment, issued a recall for the product after reports of the foot pedal overheating, causing burns and fire hazards. About 99,000 trees were sold at The Home Depot in the United States, and another 5,100 were sold in Canada in 2019.
The trees affected by the recall were sold exclusively at The Home Depot, so if you purchased an artificial tree somewhere else you’re in the clear. If you purchased a tree at The Home Depot in 2019, here’s how to find out if it is included in the recall.
The recall affects 7.5-foot and 9-foot trees with the following model numbers and SKU numbers that can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree’s cord.
- Model number W14N0127 with SKU number 1004391988
- Model number W14N0127 with SKU number 1004147107
- Model number W14N0157 with SKU number 1004363928
- Model number W14N0157 with SKU number 1004213736
- Model number W14N0126 with SKU number 1004363929
- Model number W14N0126 with SKU number 1004213737
- Model number W14N0149 with SKU number 1004213744
- Model number W14N0148 with SKU number 1004213742
If your tree contains the listed model and SKU numbers, contact Willis Electric by calling 866-210-5958 or visit their website to get more information about a free replacement.
