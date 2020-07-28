More Than 100,000 Artificial Christmas Trees Purchased Last Year Were Just Recalled

Trees purchased from The Home Depot may pose a fire risk. Here’s how you can get your free replacement.

There are a lot of reasons to prep for Christmas in the summer: Checking a few things off your to-do list early (like making Christmas cards and DIY gifts) can significantly lower your stress levels when the holiday craziness hits. And this summer you’ll need to add one more thing to your pre-holiday checklist: Check that your artificial tree hasn’t been recalled. On Thursday, The Home Depot announced that 100,000 pre-lit artificial trees sold last year have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard. The manufacturer is offering free replacements, so if you purchased one of the recalled trees last year, you’ll want to make sure to get your replacement before the holiday season begins.

The Home Accents Holiday brand of artificial Christmas trees were sold between June 2019 and December 2019 for between $80 and $360. The affected trees were outfitted with a metal base stand and a foot pedal controller to turn the lights on and off. Willis Electric, the company that made the electric equipment, issued a recall for the product after reports of the foot pedal overheating, causing burns and fire hazards. About 99,000 trees were sold at The Home Depot in the United States, and another 5,100 were sold in Canada in 2019.

The trees affected by the recall were sold exclusively at The Home Depot, so if you purchased an artificial tree somewhere else you’re in the clear. If you purchased a tree at The Home Depot in 2019, here’s how to find out if it is included in the recall.

Image zoom Check your product label to see if it is included in the recall. Courtesy of Willis Electric

The recall affects 7.5-foot and 9-foot trees with the following model numbers and SKU numbers that can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree’s cord.

Model number W14N0127 with SKU number 1004391988

Model number W14N0127 with SKU number 1004147107

Model number W14N0157 with SKU number 1004363928

Model number W14N0157 with SKU number 1004213736

Model number W14N0126 with SKU number 1004363929

Model number W14N0126 with SKU number 1004213737

Model number W14N0149 with SKU number 1004213744

Model number W14N0148 with SKU number 1004213742