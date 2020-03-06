Although there are many benefits to getting the proper amount of sleep (which is around 7 to 9 hours for adults, according to Mayo Clinic), in a few days, you'll actually lose an hour of rest. Yes, it's time to spring forward and move our clocks up one hour for daylight saving time. Sure, there are perks about the time change (it stays lighter out longer, so it won't feel so late when you get off work), but there are downsides (you might feel a little off the first day of the time change). For the majority of Americans, you have probably been taking part in daylight saving time for years like clockwork, but you might not know the history of it. Here's what you need to know.

When is Daylight Saving Time?

This year, daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. for all local standard times. As the clock strikes 2, time will jump up an hour. (If you have a manual watch, you'll have to change it yourself.) Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 1, at 2 a.m. Then, the clocks will move back an hour.

The History of Daylight Saving Time

Way back in 1784, Benjamin Franklin first mentioned the concept in a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris, according to Smithsonian Magazine. In the letter, Franklin wrote that people should wake and go to sleep based on the sun, not on clocks. Then, more than 100 years later, in 1895, an entomologist from New Zealand named George Hudson introduced what we think of daylight saving time today, according to National Geographic. Hudson wanted extra hours of sunlight in the summer so he could go bug hunting.

A few years later, in 1902, William Willett, a horseback rider from Great Britan, spoke with England's Parliament about the idea of not wasting daylight, but the government shut down his proposal. Shortly after his death in 1915, Germany passed legislation requiring people to follow daylight saving time for a different reason than Willett proposed, TIME reports. The policy, which went into effect on May 1, 1916, was put into place to conserve energy in World War I.

The United States didn't pass a law for daylight saving time until March 19, 1918, for similar reasons as Germany. However, TIME notes that Michael Downing, author of Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time, explains that the idea could have been more about money. Downing says in his book, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was in favor of the law because people might go shopping if it was still light out when they got off work.

Daylight saving time wasn't popular for everyone. Some cities chose to observe it; some didn't. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Unifrom Time Act, saying that there would be six months of daylight saving time per year. The law did give states the option of whether they wanted to follow the legislation. President Richard Nixon asked for year-round daylight saving time in 1973. In 1986, the United States decided to have eight months of daylight saving time.

Up until 2005, in the U.S., daylight saving time began on the first Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October, CNN reports. In 2007, President George W. Bush changed the law, so it would start on the first Sunday in March, which is how we still celebrate it.

Across the world, just 70 countries follow daylight saving time. In the U.S., Hawaii and the majority of Arizona do not observe it. And some states, such as Florida, want to have daylight saving time all year long, according to the New York Times. Unless you live in one of the few places in the U.S. or one of the many countries that don't acknowledge daylight saving time, remember that you'll be springing forward on Sunday.