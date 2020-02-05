The Easiest Way to Hide Your Ugly Cords (Without Hiring an Electrician)

Nothing disrupts a beautifully styled room quite like a jumbled tangle of cords around the outlet. Those bulky, unsightly plugs immediately draw the eye, distracting from your otherwise polished room. Luckily, we've found the solution to chaotic cords (and you're going to want one for every outlet in your house). Let us introduce you to the Sleek Socket, an electrical outlet cover and extension cord combo that instantly streamlines the look of plugs. And the best part: You don't need an electrician to install it.

Available on Amazon for less than $25, the Sleek Socket combines a wall-hugging cover with a 3-outlet power strip in one simple, do-it-yourself fix (with no tools required). To install it, attach the cover to the outlet's top spot like a typical plug and run the cord against the wall, using the included double-sided adhesive strips to secure it in place. Place the power strip in an out-of-sight spot, plug in your appliances and devices, and you're done! Cluttered cords and plugs are no more, and the low-profile cover blends right into the wall.

Image zoom Avery Michaels Image zoom Avery Michaels

I wanted an aesthetic solution without the hassle of changing perfectly functional outlets. - Avery Michaels

While changing an electrical outlet can cost hundreds of dollars, the Sleek Socket offers a budget-friendly, hassle-free alternative. Avery Michaels of Holland Avenue Home used the outlet cover to avoid costly electrical work in her kitchen. "Moving the electrical outlets around my coffee bar to hide the cords would've been more trouble than it was worth because it was mainly an aesthetic problem," Avery says. "I wanted an aesthetic solution without the hassle of changing perfectly functional outlets." The Sleek Socket, which she installed by herself in about two minutes, achieves that streamlined look she wanted while keeping all her coffee machines plugged in.

Image zoom Avery Michaels

Buy It: Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover, $24.95, Amazon

This cord management system can also help save space by allowing you to move furniture flush against the wall. The pencil-thin design (which is slimmer than most baseboards) means you no longer have to leave a gap between the back of the sofa and the wall to accommodate the plug-in for your floor lamp. Additionally, the Sleek Socket makes a great safety solution to help baby-proof a room or eliminate tripping hazards.

The socket works on 3-prong, vertical duplex outlets, and it's available in two cover sizes and two cord lengths. The standard-size cover is compatible with outlet covers measuring 2-3/4 inches wide by 4-1/2 inches long, and the oversized version fits covers up to 3-3/8 inches wide by 5-1/16 inches long. The 3-foot cord length costs $23.95, and the 9-foot one costs $24.95. Order a few and forget cord clutter for good.