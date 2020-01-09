Renovating your home, or even one room, requires hard work, time, and money, so we can only imagine what it would be like to redo an entire town. Well, the demo dream team Erin and Ben Napier know, since they've transformed their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, on the hit HGTV show Home Town. Now, the couple wants to help out another place—and it could be yours.

The couple will star in a new series on the network called Home Town Takeover, and they're taking applications for the next community in need of a renovation until Tuesday, February 4. "Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try," Ben says in a news release.

If your home town needs an overhaul, here's what you need to know. First, the Napiers ask your area has three things: a population of fewer than 40,00 people, homes with beautiful architecture "longing to be revealed," and a main street that could use some updating. After checking off that list, head to the Home Town Makeover's website to upload your submission. The application asks a few questions, and includes a section for you describe what your town is like. To be considered, you must upload photos, but the site notes that a video is "even better."

"This is a big one," Erin says in the release. "HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done. Show us those photos and videos. Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon," she adds.

Although no official premiere date has been announced, HGTV did note it will be a six-episode series airing sometime in 2021.