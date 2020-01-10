Most of us spend a lot of time cozied up indoors this time of year, but sometimes our go-to throw blankets aren't quite warm enough to ward off winter's chill. Though electric blankets, also known as heated blankets, have been available for years, today's crop is decidedly more beautiful and functional than ever. Warmed by heating elements sewn into the fabric panels, electric blankets are ideal for snuggling up on the couch, layering atop a bedspread, or adding an extra warm touch to the car while you're on the road. Simply plug your throw into an outlet, wait a few minutes for it to heat up, and wrap yourself in whole-body warmth. Here are seven of our favorite electric throw options for every budget and aesthetic (just be sure to use them safely!).