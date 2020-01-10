The 7 Coziest Heated Throw Blankets to Keep You Toasty All Winter Long
Most of us spend a lot of time cozied up indoors this time of year, but sometimes our go-to throw blankets aren't quite warm enough to ward off winter's chill. Though electric blankets, also known as heated blankets, have been available for years, today's crop is decidedly more beautiful and functional than ever. Warmed by heating elements sewn into the fabric panels, electric blankets are ideal for snuggling up on the couch, layering atop a bedspread, or adding an extra warm touch to the car while you're on the road. Simply plug your throw into an outlet, wait a few minutes for it to heat up, and wrap yourself in whole-body warmth. Here are seven of our favorite electric throw options for every budget and aesthetic (just be sure to use them safely!).
Best Heated Blanket with Multiple Temperature Settings
This heated throw is a top choice on Amazon for its affordability and convenient features. Available in seven colors, the blanket is equipped with 10 heat settings so you can easily adjust the warmth to your desired level of toastiness. The heating technology, which is spread evenly throughout the quilted fleece design, automatically adjusts as needed to deliver consistent heat. Bonus: It's machine-washable and safe for the dryer!
Best Patterned Heated Blanket
You shouldn't have to sacrifice style for warmth. This electric blanket comes in a variety of pretty patterns, including this black-and-white buffalo check, so you can coordinate with the existing decor in your living area or bedroom. An extra-long cord makes it easy to bring the warmth wherever you need it, and an automatic 10-hour shutoff provides an additional level of safety.
Buy It: Biddeford MicroPlush Heated Throw, $39.99 (originally $80), JCPenney
Best Faux Fur Heated Blanket
Plush faux fur and a super-soft texture make this blanket a must-have for cold winter nights—even if you don't turn it on! According to one reviewer, "just the throw by itself is extremely warm and cozy." At over 4 feet wide and nearly 7 feet long, this oversized heated blanket is perfect for sharing.
Buy It: Zuri Oversized Heated Faux Fur Throw, $59.49 (originally $69.99), Wayfair
Best Heated Blanket for Travel
The solution to freezing-cold car rides is here: This 12-volt electric blanket plugs into your vehicle's cigarette lighter to provide cozy warmth on the go. It only takes about three minutes to heat up, and the 6.5-foot cord is long enough to reach the backseat. Great for road trips and tailgating, this cold-weather accessory also makes a practical addition to your vehicle emergency kit.
Buy It: Sojoy 12V Heated Electric Car Blanket, $24.99, Amazon
Best Heated Blanket for Couples
You and your bed partner may not always agree on what temperature to set the thermostat, but this heated throw blanket can help you both sleep comfortably. The queen- and king-sized versions include two controllers (one for each side of the bed), so each person can choose their desired level of warmth from the 10 heat settings. The machine-washable design comes in five colors, so you can pick the hue that best coordinates with your bedroom decorating scheme.
Buy It: Biddeford Blankets Comfort Knit Heated Blanket, $60.00, Amazon
Best Plush Heated Blanket
The plush, faux-fur fabric makes this heated throw blanket the ultimate cozy addition to your couch, reading nook, or bed. Made of 100% polyester, it's silky smooth to the touch and features a honeycomb design on one side that reminds of our favorite chunky-knit throws. Five heat settings let you dial the heat up to your liking.
Buy It: Serta Heated Electric Honeycomb Faux Fur Throw, $71.99, Amazon
Best Heated Blanket for People with Cold Feet
If your feet are always freezing, this blanket was made for you. The throw is over 6 feet long and features a foot pocket at the end to keep toes toasty. With plush fleece fabric and three heat settings, it'll keep you warm and snug during movie nights on the couch or chilly afternoons spent with a good book.
Buy It: Beautyrest Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket, $51.99, Amazon
