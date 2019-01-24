Cold offices, you have met your match. Heated fingerless warming gloves are the odd but brilliant product fighting against freezing offices. Whether your office skimps on the heat in the winter or overcompensates with air-conditioning in the summer, cold hands in an office setting are all too familiar.

Luckily, there's a solution. Unlike normal gloves, these heated fingerless gloves allow you to type and click without obstruction. They come in three colors and cost next to nothing at just $1.92 per pair.

Livoty sells the gloves on Amazon. Each glove has a warming pad inside and connects to a USB cord. The USB cord splits in two so you're free to keep one hand on your mouse and the other on your coffee cup.

You don't have to keep them at your work desk, either. Heated gloves are great for those working on a laptop or doing crafts in a cold basement. Or attach them to your car USB port for toasty hands with fingers free to touch the radio dial or skip to the next song on your playlist. It really is the winter accessory we never knew we needed.

Amazon user reviews are a toss-up. Some swear by this product, ensuring that they're a great fit for a cold office. One five-star review reads: "For about $3, these heating gloves work perfectly for studying on a cold night." Others warn that the heating pads get too hot and nearly burn the skin. A one-star review reads: "[The gloves] only warm up a part of the hand, not all of it, and the part it warms actually gets hot! You have to keep moving the warmers around in the glove." Like all too-good-to-be-true products, we highly recommend testing the gloves first. Plug them in and let them heat before sliding your hand in all the way. If the heat gets uncomfortable, treat them like an electric blanket and give the gloves a break.

At less than $2, they're certainly worth trying, and they follow in the footsteps of other warm winter gear like heated vests, heated car blankets, and heated socks. Winter, you've met your match.