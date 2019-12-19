There are innovative individuals, and then there's Tracy Belle, founder of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Independence, Iowa. She created a way to mend cracked turtle shells with a variety of items, including bra clasps. After asking for donations on Facebook, Belle began receiving bras, and now more turtles can be saved.

