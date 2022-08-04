News Magnolia's New Fall Line at Target Is Full of Cozy Entertaining Must-Haves Throw the perfect seasonal soiree with Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s latest home drop. By Bryce Jones Bryce Jones Instagram Twitter Website Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email You could argue that August is too early to burn your apple pumpkin candle or transition to hot coffee, but it's hard not to get excited for fall when festive home decor starts hitting the shelves. If you're ready to turn your space into an autumnal abode, we have good news: Target just released the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection for fall 2022, and it features nearly 300 new seasonal items starting at $2. Available online and in stores as of July 31, the products span home fragrance and decor, greenery, and furniture. The line, made for fall 2022, provides you with everything you could ever want for hosting during the gathering season (as if you needed another reason to have friends over for a Hocus Pocus watch party). Blending fall vibes with functionality, you can stock up on gorgeous serving dishes, knit blankets, candles, and more. Slip into a sweater (if it's not 100 degrees) and browse our favorite picks for entertaining this fall below. Courtesy of Target The 7 Best Fall 2022 Entertaining Pieces from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 01 of 07 10x13" Footed Wood Serving Trivet in Brown Courtesy of Target $25, Target Charcuterie, anyone? This elevated (pun intended) trivet doubles as a decor piece and serving tray. Set it out on your kitchen counter or coffee table, and fill it up with pumpkin scones and apple turnovers when you have company. The natural acacia wood will go with any fall aesthetic. 02 of 07 Oven-to-Table Stoneware Oval Baking Dish Courtesy of Target $35, Target Some baking dishes should only see the inside of the oven and the storage cabinet—but not this one. Made of stoneware, its gorgeous neutral color palette and metal stand make it worthy of a fall table centerpiece. The wooden handles add style and make it easy to transport. 03 of 07 4-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Target $20, Target There isn't a fall activity more festive and wholesome than carving pumpkins with loved ones. This kit includes three types of saws, a scoop, and a handy storage and carrying bag to keep everything organized. Find a stencil that speaks to you, and you'll create your best jack-o'-lantern to date. 04 of 07 Divided Stoneware Serving Dish in Espresso Brown Courtesy of Target $25, Target Chips and dip, popcorn and chocolate, the candy you got while trick-or-treating—there are endless ways to use this sectioned serving dish. The rich brown hue screams fall, and the two-tone, matte design gives it a modern farmhouse feel. Place it next to the oven-to-table stoneware baking dish for a cohesive look. 05 of 07 Harvest Spice Fluted Amber Glass Candle Courtesy of Target $35, Target Set the mood with this warm harvest spice scented candle that will last you all season. Featuring six wicks, the approximate burn time clocks in at 31 hours. The amber glass holder makes it an elegant decorative piece on your mantle, coffee table, or bookshelf. 06 of 07 Chunky Cable Knit Tassels Throw Blanket in Heathered Oatmeal Courtesy of Target $45, Target Fall marks the perfect time to invest in a high quality throw. With a design that mimics a cozy sweater, this neutral blanket creates a welcoming vibe to ensure your guests feel at home and ties in seasonal elements beyond the autumn months. The tassels are an added stylistic bonus. 07 of 07 Two-Tier Metal Vinyl Record Storage Rack in Black Courtesy of Target $70, Target Queue up your favorite fall albums (aka Red by Taylor Swift, obviously) with this sleek and functional metal storage rack. Even if you're not spinning anything, displaying your records adds to the ambiance—guests or not. Wrap string lights around the frame to really get the energy flowing. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit