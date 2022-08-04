You could argue that August is too early to burn your apple pumpkin candle or transition to hot coffee, but it's hard not to get excited for fall when festive home decor starts hitting the shelves. If you're ready to turn your space into an autumnal abode, we have good news: Target just released the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection for fall 2022, and it features nearly 300 new seasonal items starting at $2. Available online and in stores as of July 31, the products span home fragrance and decor, greenery, and furniture.

The line, made for fall 2022, provides you with everything you could ever want for hosting during the gathering season (as if you needed another reason to have friends over for a Hocus Pocus watch party). Blending fall vibes with functionality, you can stock up on gorgeous serving dishes, knit blankets, candles, and more. Slip into a sweater (if it's not 100 degrees) and browse our favorite picks for entertaining this fall below.

Courtesy of Target