If you're so over pumpkin spice lattes, try these warmly-spiced fall food products from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, McDonald's, and more instead.

With Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte available earlier and earlier each year, by the time fall officially rolls around, you've probably already had your fix.

But if you're among the ranks of those who disdain the omnipresent coffee shop drink, you can still celebrate the season in festive fashion. Take a culinary tour through all the fall flavors, including apple, maple, pecan, cinnamon, and more, via these just-launched restaurant orders and grocery store products.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Iced Maple Pecan Latte

With a brown sugary maple-pecan sauce mixed in and “autumn sugar” on top (naturally colored with apple, hibiscus, pumpkin, and purple carrot), this espresso drink will give you plenty of fall feels. Yes, even without the pumpkin syrup! The Maple Pecan Latte tastes a bit like a slice of pecan pie dolloped with whipped cream once it’s crowned with cold foam, a new-for-2018 Starbucks garnish of frothed nonfat milk.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Apple Cider Donuts

While these didn’t make the ranks of the 10 healthiest fall items at Trader Joe’s, the new Apple Cider Donuts sure fit the fall flavor bill. Real apple cider is mixed in to the batter, and for the just-like-grandma-made feel, these cake donuts are prepared in a family-owned bakery in Massachusetts. After they’re fried, the rings are tossed in cinnamon and sugar for a final seasonal flourish.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Whole Foods Market

365 Everyday Value Apple Cider Cookie Thins

In other apple cider news, the comforting fruit drink is the inspiration for Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value Apple Cider Cookie Thins. Part of their #FallFlavors line, we’re imagining dipping these crispy cookies Homemade Cinnamon Dulce de Leche before serving at our next bonfire party.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Cinnabon® Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake

Part sweet roll, part creamy cake, the limited-time-only Cheesecake Factory Cinnabon® Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake had our mouths watering at first glance. Layers of cream cheese frosting and caramel combine with vanilla crunch cake. (You might want to share a slice, however, since one clocks in at 1,330 calories—about equivalent to the calorie tally of one and a half Cinnabon® rolls.)

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell Caramel Apple Freeze

Taco Bell has transformed autumn’s ooeiest-gooiest snack into sippable format with this slushy drink. Close your eyes during your first gulp of Caramel Apple Freeze and you might be transported back to the state fair or a crisp autumn day in childhood...or when you had all your teeth stuck to one of those caramel-coated apple suckers.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins Caramel Cream Puff Ice Cream

Salted caramel ice cream takes center stage—while pastry cream, burnt sugar, and pastry pieces play supporting roles—in Baskin Robbins Caramel Cream Puff Ice Cream. The new scoop flavor joins the ranks of Caramel Praline Cheesecake, Butter Pecan, Pralines ‘n Cream, and Pumpkin Cheesecake as part of the fitting-for-fall options at the parlor.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of McDonald's

McCafe Caramel Frappé