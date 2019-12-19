The eight nights of Hanukkah are right around the corner, and if it caught up to you before you could plan the menu, make a quick run to Whole Foods and you'll be set. For the first time ever, an entire traditional Hanukkah meal is available to buy from its online holiday meal ordering service. The meals can be purchased now through December 28, so you can celebrate with this meal on any of the nights. All you'll have to do is pick it up at the store, then simply heat and serve.

Whole Foods teamed up with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov, to create this unforgettable Hanukkah dinner. Solomonov is the chef and owner of chef-popular Israeli eatery, Zahav restaurant, located in Philadelphia.

Image zoom Courtesy of Whole Foods

The four-item meal's price tag is $139.99, or a little more than $17 per person, but when it serves eight people and was created by a famed chef, we think it's a pretty good deal—especially considering one small plate at Zahav is about $10. The dishes are also available to purchase individually if you're wanting extra servings or just the main dish if planning on making your own Hanukkah sides. As for the menu, here's what you'll get.

Chicken Schnitzel with Apple Amba Sauce: Matzo-crusted chicken cutlets spiced with hawaij—a blend of turmeric, cumin, and black pepper—then fried and served with apple amba sauce, which is Solomonov's tangy condiment made with apples and spices.

Matzo-crusted chicken cutlets spiced with hawaij—a blend of turmeric, cumin, and black pepper—then fried and served with apple amba sauce, which is Solomonov's tangy condiment made with apples and spices. Green Beans with Mushrooms and Tehina: Green beans roasted with mushrooms and tossed in tehina sauce, the chef's blend of tahini (pureed sesame seeds), apple cider vinegar, shallots, and fenugreek. They're topped with beluga lentils, crispy garlic, and dill.

Green beans roasted with mushrooms and tossed in tehina sauce, the chef's blend of tahini (pureed sesame seeds), apple cider vinegar, shallots, and fenugreek. They're topped with beluga lentils, crispy garlic, and dill. Twice-Cooked Eggplant: For vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, this eggplant dish is first charred to develop a nice smoky flavor. The eggplant is then mashed and simmered with onions, red bell pepper, paprika, and coriander before getting topped-off by sherry vinegar and lemon juice.

For vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, this eggplant dish is first charred to develop a nice smoky flavor. The eggplant is then mashed and simmered with onions, red bell pepper, paprika, and coriander before getting topped-off by sherry vinegar and lemon juice. Leek and Potato Cakes: While not quite like the classic latke, sautéed leeks combine with potatoes for a crispy, latke-inspired side.

With the Festival of Lights beginning this Sunday, December 22, this meal from Whole Foods will be a convenient way to serve family and friends true to the tradition of the holiday without the hassle. Just make sure to place your order at least 48 hours in advance. Since fried treats and sweets like babka are also a staple at Hanukkah time, try making a new or traditional dessert to go with your meal. After all, you'll have more time to be baking and spinning dreidels with dinner already prepared for you.