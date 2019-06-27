The brand is bringing back Free Card Fridays to help you send encouragement to your friends and family for free.

While we’re (not so) patiently waiting for Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming to begin, the brand has given us another reason to celebrate summer. From now through the end of September, you can score a free Hallmark greeting card every Friday! All summer, the brand is giving out cards from their Just Because collection to inspire customers to support and encourage those around them.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Hallmark.

The Just Because collection includes almost 200 cards, which are all designed to help you recognize the people in your life. Pick up a thank you card for your hairstylist, pet caregiver, or your toddler's little league coach, or grab a “thinking of you” card designed for your friends or family members. Give one away each week, or stock up for when your loved ones need a little extra encouragement throughout the year.

Every week, you can pick out a new card, completely free of charge (and no purchase required!). The program runs June 21 through September 27—which means you could get up to 16 free cards. All you have to do is head to your local Hallmark Gold Crown store and sign up to be a rewards member if you’re not already (it’s free!).

This isn’t the first time Hallmark has given away free cards. Last year, the company gave away more than 1 million cards as part of the nation-wide Free Card Friday program. “ In total, these cards represent more than one million opportunities to lift a spirit, support a friend in need, send an unexpected smile or celebrate a moment shared between loved ones,” the brand stated in a press release.