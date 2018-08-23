There’s nothing better than curling up with a warm fall drink and watching a Hallmark classic, and this year’s movies look better than ever. Starting September 21, the channel will be airing their annual harvest programming featuring your favorite stars.

This year’s lineup includes five new original movies, two live events for Hallmark’s Adoption Ever After campaign, and you can catch the Countdown to Christmas Preview Special on October 19 and the 40 new holiday movies coming out this season.

Let’s face it, there’s no better way to celebrate the start of Hallmark movie season than with cozy sweaters, festive pumpkins, and of course, a tale of true love.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Hallmark Channel.

Over the Moon in Love

Starring: Jessica Lowndes and Wes Brown

Premieres: September 21 at 8 p.m. CST

Brooklyn is the owner of a matchmaking service on the verge of closing. To save her business, she has the chance to appear on the cover of a popular magazine—but to do so, she must match the magazine’s writer with her high school crush, Devin. While Brooklyn and Devin have instant chemistry, she must decide whether to save her business and pair him up with someone who is wrong for him, or risk it all for the sake of true love. Tune in to Over the Moon in Love on September 21 to find out what decision she makes.

Love Under the Olive Tree

Starring: Tori Anderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Premieres: September 28 at 8 p.m. CST

Nicole’s plans to expand her family’s olive oil business are upended when a handsome neighbor claims to own the land around her family’s ranch. To settle the dispute—and decades of animosity between families—the two must face off in an olive oil competition. But as tensions rise and the competition looms, Nicole and Jake realize they may have feelings for one another. Watch Love Under the Olive Tree on September 28 to see how the competition plays out.

Country At Heart

Starring: Jessy Schram and Niall Matter

Premieres: October 5 at 8 p.m. CST

Sparks fly as Shayna, a struggling musician, and Grady, a songwriter needing inspiration, team up to write music. But when Shayna is offered the chance of a lifetime, it undermines everything she and Grady have worked for together. Forced to choose between love and stardom, Shayna must decide whether to follow her dreams or follow her heart.

Love, Fall, and Order

Starring: Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan, and Gregory Harrison

Premieres: October 12 at 8 p.m. CST

When Claire finds out that the annual fall festival at her family’s pumpkin farm has been canceled, she rushes home to save the day. Love, Fall, and Order follows the rescue efforts that take her to the courtroom—where she must face a handsome old rival.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose

Starring: Catherine Bell and James Denton

Premieres: October 19 at 8 p.m. CST

In this two-hour Halloween special event, Cassie’s college roommate visits unexpectedly and plots to sabotage the town’s Halloween celebrations. In Good Witch: Curse From a Rose, it’s up to Cassie to use her magical instincts and make things right before the holiday is ruined.

We can't wait to watch the newest fall movies, and we're even more excited because it means holiday movie season is right around the corner! Countdown to Christmas begins October 25—but Hallmark is airing holiday movies year-round, so you can binge-watch reruns until the new flicks hit the airwaves.