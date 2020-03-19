While the past few weeks have been overwhelming to say the least, there have been a few bright spots. People across America are putting their Christmas lights back up to bring a little joy to their communities, and this morning it was announced that even more holiday cheer is coming our way: Hallmark Channel will be airing a non-stop Christmas movie marathon all weekend. Hallmark reports the ‘We Need a Little Christmas,’ marathon is a response to viewer requests for more Christmas content to watch while social distancing. The marathon starts Friday, March 20, at noon EST and will air your favorite holiday classics through Sunday evening.

If you’ve been missing Countdown to Christmas as much as I have, then watching all 27 movies should definitely be on your to-do list for the weekend.

So grab your popcorn, get your coziest Christmas socks out of storage, and tune in for a weekend full of holiday magic. If you don't have a cable subscription, there are other ways to watch Hallmark Channel: You can sign up for FuboTV (or start a free trial!) or try SlingTV. Check out the full schedule below (all times are listed in EST) and start planning which films you don’t want to miss. If you need me this weekend, I’ll be watching Christmas Under Wraps, Christmas at the Plaza, and Christmas at Dollywood.