Hallmark Will Air 27 Christmas Movies Back-to-Back to Help Get Us Through the Weekend
We could all use a little Christmas cheer right now.
While the past few weeks have been overwhelming to say the least, there have been a few bright spots. People across America are putting their Christmas lights back up to bring a little joy to their communities, and this morning it was announced that even more holiday cheer is coming our way: Hallmark Channel will be airing a non-stop Christmas movie marathon all weekend. Hallmark reports the ‘We Need a Little Christmas,’ marathon is a response to viewer requests for more Christmas content to watch while social distancing. The marathon starts Friday, March 20, at noon EST and will air your favorite holiday classics through Sunday evening.
If you’ve been missing Countdown to Christmas as much as I have, then watching all 27 movies should definitely be on your to-do list for the weekend.
So grab your popcorn, get your coziest Christmas socks out of storage, and tune in for a weekend full of holiday magic. If you don't have a cable subscription, there are other ways to watch Hallmark Channel: You can sign up for FuboTV (or start a free trial!) or try SlingTV. Check out the full schedule below (all times are listed in EST) and start planning which films you don’t want to miss. If you need me this weekend, I’ll be watching Christmas Under Wraps, Christmas at the Plaza, and Christmas at Dollywood.
Friday, March 20
‘A Christmas Detour’
Air time: 12:00 p.m.
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene
‘Holiday Date’
Air time: 2:00 p.m.
Stars: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen, Teryl Rothery, and Bruce Boxleitner
‘A Christmas Love Story’
Air time: 4:00 p.m.
Stars: Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf
‘Mingle all the Way’
Air time: 6:00 p.m.
Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner
‘Christmas Under Wraps’
Air time: 8:00 p.m.
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Robert Pine
‘Crown for Christmas’
Air time: 10:00 p.m.
Stars: Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones
Saturday, March 21
‘The Christmas Cottage’
Air time: 12:00 a.m.
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund
‘A Royal Christmas’
Air time: 2:00 a.m.
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stephan Hagan, and Jane Seymour
‘Marry Me at Christmas’
Air time: 3:30 a.m.
Stars: Rachel Skarsten and Trevor Donovan
‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’
Air time: 5:00 a.m.
Stars: Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe
‘Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays’
Air time: 7:00 a.m.
Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant
‘Snow Bride’
Air time: 9:00 a.m
Stars: Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi, and Patricia Richardson
‘Switched for Christmas’
Air time: 11:00 a.m
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey, Mark Deklin, and Natasha Bure
‘Christmas at Dollywood’
Air time: 1:00 p.m.
Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton
‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’
Air time: 3:00 p.m.
Stars: Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad
‘Christmas at the Plaza’
Air time: 5:00 p.m.
Stars: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
‘Christmas Town’
Air time: 7:00 p.m.
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick
Sunday, March 22
‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’
Air time: 12:00 a.m.
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
‘The Sweetest Christmas’
Air time: 2:00 a.m.
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco
‘Coming Home for Christmas’
Air time: 4:00 a.m.
Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, and Andrew Francis
‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’
Air time: 6:00 a.m.
Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills
‘Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe’
Air time: 8:00 a.m.
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny
‘Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy’
Air time: 10:00 a.m.
Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner
‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’
Air time: 12:00 p.m.
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane, and Jean Smart
‘Christmas Under the Stars’
Air time: 2:00 p.m.
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe,, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters
‘Write Before Christmas’
Air time: 4:00 p.m.
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley
‘Christmas in Rome’
Air time: 6:00 p.m.
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
