As many of us shelter in place and practice safe social distancing, essential workers like medical professionals, first responders, and grocery store employees are still heading to work each day. As these people risk their own safety to make sure the rest of us have the care and supplies we need, many companies have implemented measures to show their appreciation. Sam’s Club offers priority ‘Hero Hours’ to healthcare workers, and medical staff are now able to skip the line at Costco stores across the country. And this week Hallmark announced they'll be giving away two million greeting cards (for free!) in honor of all the employees on the front lines: All they ask is that you write a personal message and send the cards off to one of these workers to express your gratitude.

Earlier this month Hallmark announced an initiative to give away two million greeting cards to help customers brighten someone’s day. All two million cards were claimed in less than a week (which means more than 666,000 people signed up!). In an effort to keep spreading joy in these uncertain times, the company announced on Friday that they’d be expanding the program and giving away another two million cards. This time, the cards have been specifically designed for essential workers who deserve an extra word of thanks.

Each person who signs up will receive a pack of the same three cards, which feature messages of encouragement and thanks. The three phrases on the cards read, "What you do matters," "Not all heroes wear capes," and "You are so amazing." The "Not all heroes wear capes" card features a black and white design that doubles as a coloring page, so you can personalize the card with colored pencils or crayons before you put it in the mail.

"We are inspired and uplifted by the many heroes who are stepping up during this time. As one of our cards says, not all heroes wear capes. They are in our hospitals, our senior centers, our grocery stores, our schools, our communities, and our families – and each of them deserves a huge thank you for their hard work during these unprecedented times," says Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark, in a press release. "The response to our first two million card giveaway showed just how much care, hope and love people want to put into the world right now. We hope the next two million cards allow people to show the gratitude we know many are feeling right now, and to ensure those receiving those cards know just how much they are appreciated."

To get the free cards, simply visit the “Care Enough” page of the Hallmark site and enter your name and address, and the cards will arrive in your mailbox in a few days. Anyone in the continental United States or Canada is welcome to sign up. There’s no purchase necessary, and you don’t even have to provide an email address. I entered my address to receive the first round of free cards and they arrived in my mailbox about five days later. I was able to sign up again for the second round of cards, and I can’t wait to send them off to my friends working hard in hospitals and pharmacies.