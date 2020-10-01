This Limited-Edition Etsy Collection from Half Baked Harvest Has All Your Holiday Baking Essentials

If you have a little one at home, this set is perfect for baking holiday goodies together. And if you don't, you'll still enjoy this duo of rolling pins because you can make multiple dishes at one time without having to clean your pin. (You can also choose to purchase just one.) The larger one measures 21 inches long, and the smaller one measures 15 inches long. They're made of yellow birch, and the Etsy seller recommends wiping with a damp cloth after you use them.

