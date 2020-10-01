This Limited-Edition Etsy Collection from Half Baked Harvest Has All Your Holiday Baking Essentials
The best-selling cookbook author collaborated with 12 Etsy sellers to create beautiful handmade accessories.
Some might think it's too early to start dreaming about Christmastime, but after all that's happened in 2020, just about everyone could use a little extra holiday cheer. I've been listening to Christmas music for a few weeks now (no shame), and apparently I'm not the only one who's ready for the most wonderful time of the year. Tieghan Gerard, who runs the cooking blog Half Baked Harvest and author of Half Baked Harvest Cookbook ($23, Amazon) and Half Baked Harvest Super Simple ($18, Amazon), just revealed her must-have holiday collection with Etsy.
Gerard collaborated with 12 Etsy shops to create limited-edition items that you can shop right now. The collection includes plenty of holiday baking essentials, including measuring spoons, rolling pins, and cookie boxes, but there are also some gift-wrapping items, such as gift tags and greeting cards. We selected six beautiful holiday accessories from the line that will undoubtedly add a touch of joy to your home.
Trim your tree with this trio of ornaments that can also double as super cute gift tags. The set includes a gingerbread cookie, a reindeer, and a stand mixer with red and white string for hanging. Each one is made out of birch wood and measures about 2.5 to 3.5 inches.
Buy It: Set of 3 Ornaments and Gift Tags ($21, Etsy)
If you can't celebrate Christmas with all your loved ones this year, show you care with one of these stunning cards. Each set includes five cards and envelopes and feature a festive stocking and "Happy Holidays" in cursive across the top. They're made of heavy, unlaminated paper that measures 5x7 inches.
Buy It: Set of Cards ($20, Etsy)
These spoons are so pretty, you'll want to display them all winter long. The handpainted set of four includes a 1 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, and 1/4 teaspoon. They're made of durable porcelain that is dishwasher safe, though the seller recommends hand-washing them. There's also a reindeer version if Rudolph is more your style.
Buy It: Ceramic Spoons ($65, Etsy)
Fill your home with the delicious smell of a fresh cup of hot cocoa with this handcrafted candle. It features roasted chestnut, creamy maple, anise, coconut, and chocolate with a burn time of 60 hours. The Etsy shop also has gingerbread latte and winter fir scents available.
Buy It: Holiday Cocoa Candle ($40, Etsy)
Even if you don't have your annual cookie exchange this year, you can still send friends and family their favorite Christmas cookies. This kit includes three boxes, five yards of red and white bakers twine, three parchment rounds, and nine jingle bells. Each container measures 8 x 3 x 3.5 inches and holds about a dozen treats.
Buy It: Treasure Cookie Box ($30, Etsy)
If you have a little one at home, this set is perfect for baking holiday goodies together. And if you don't, you'll still enjoy this duo of rolling pins because you can make multiple dishes at one time without having to clean your pin. (You can also choose to purchase just one.) The larger one measures 21 inches long, and the smaller one measures 15 inches long. They're made of yellow birch, and the Etsy seller recommends wiping with a damp cloth after you use them.
Buy It: Rolling Pin Set (from $70, Etsy)
