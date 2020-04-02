Essential workers are the glue holding society together as the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak continues. This vital group includes grocery store employees, who have been working to keep shelves stocked and food on the table for Americans. To give them a break during this hectic, uncertain time, supermarkets are shutting their doors on Easter.

One of the first stores to announce its closure on Sunday, April 12, is Trader Joe's. The grocery chain, which has been open on Easter in the past, shared a news release on March 30 revealing the announcement. "Fill your Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th, to give our incredible crew members a much needed day of rest," it reads.

Image zoom Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Other corporations will also not be open on the second Sunday in April. Although Publix is always closed Easter, Maria Brous, director of communications for the grocery store, says this holiday feels different than in years past. "Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends," she tells us. "As we are in unprecedented times, we realize social distancing may change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed for the holiday."

Those aren't the only stores that won't be open. Target is another store that will be closed on Easter, a spokesperson confirmed. Like Publix, the supermarket is usually closed on the holiday. According to its website, Costco will also be closed per usual. Sam's Club will also keep its doors shut, its website notes. Aldi notes on its website that all locations will be closed for the holiday, except for stores in California.

Related: Get Your Groceries Without Leaving the House: Here Are Your Best Online Options

However, there will be some places open in case you need a few ingredients for your holiday brunch. On its website, Whole Foods only notes it might have modified hours for a few holidays, but that doesn't include Easter, so it should be open. (But we recommend double-checking with your nearest location.) A spokeswoman for Kroger tells us that all stores will be open on Easter, but on an adjusted schedule. Walmart is also expected to be open under its current hours, a spokesperson says.

Although grocery stores are essential business that will continue to stay open, it's imporant for employees to have the day off to relax and re-charge.