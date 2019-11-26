Trader Joe's Is Selling the Cutest Grinch-Inspired Christmas Trees

This holiday season, we've got our eye on a variety of nontraditional Christmas trees. We've seen rose gold trees, sunflower trees, and now, grump trees at Trader Joe's.

These tiny trees are inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas and look like they're straight out of Whoville. Covered in a festive red sack, each 4-inch pot features a slender evergreen wrapped top to bottom with a red ribbon. An oversize green and red sparkling ornament hung from the tip causes the little tree to droop over (but don't worry, it's not hurting the plant). It retails for $7.99-$8.99, depending on the location. The trees are not only super cute, but because of their small size, they can be displayed on your mantel, side table, or even as a Christmas centerpiece.

Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Perhaps our favorite part about this fun little tree is that it can be enjoyed long after the holiday season is over. It's actually a dwarf lemon cypress tree, also called Goldcrests, (Cupressus macrocarpa 'Goldcrest Wilma'). This variety only grows up to three feet tall. To continue growing it indoors as a houseplant, make sure you put it in a south-facing window where it will get 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day. When it outgrows the 4-inch pot it comes in (usually when roots start poking out the bottom), re-pot into a larger container with fresh potting mix. Depending on where you live, you can also grow the tree outdoors—it is hardy in Zones 7 through 10. Plant it in well-drained soil where it will get full sun. Water about once per week or whenever the soil feels dry, indoors or out.

With the supply of Christmas trees being tight this year, this would be a fun alternative or just a festive addition to the rest of your decorations.