These Greeting Card Sales Make It Even Easier to Send a Smile via Snail Mail

In times of uncertainty, feeling connected to friends and family is more important than ever. As people hunker down in their homes and practice safe social distancing habits, your usual means of personal connection (like dining out with friends or meeting a loved one for coffee) are no longer an option. Luckily, there are so many ways to spread joy from a distance, and sending snail mail is one of our favorites.

More personal than an email or text, a handwritten card is an extra-special way to tell your loved one you're thinking of them. And to make this thoughtful gesture even easier, some greeting card companies are offering special discounts to help you share a smile during this stressful time. Everyone could use a little extra joy in their lives, and right now, you can send some in the mail for as little as $3.