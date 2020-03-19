These Greeting Card Sales Make It Even Easier to Send a Smile via Snail Mail
A handwritten note is one of the best (and most affordable) ways to lift spirits during a tough time.
In times of uncertainty, feeling connected to friends and family is more important than ever. As people hunker down in their homes and practice safe social distancing habits, your usual means of personal connection (like dining out with friends or meeting a loved one for coffee) are no longer an option. Luckily, there are so many ways to spread joy from a distance, and sending snail mail is one of our favorites.
More personal than an email or text, a handwritten card is an extra-special way to tell your loved one you're thinking of them. And to make this thoughtful gesture even easier, some greeting card companies are offering special discounts to help you share a smile during this stressful time. Everyone could use a little extra joy in their lives, and right now, you can send some in the mail for as little as $3.
Artifact Uprising
For a personalized greeting, send your loved one a card from Artifact Uprising, which lets you design custom folded or flat cards (sold in sets of 10) using your own photos. Choose between three different sizes, select your envelope color, upload your photo, and pre-address the envelope or leave it blank. (Pre-addressed envelopes aren't available with orders placed through the Artifact Uprising app.) The folded photo cards start at $1 per card, but you can now get 15% off your purchase sitewide when you use the code SPRING15. This sale ends today, March 19, so scoop up some extra-affordable cards while you can.
R. Nichols
With colorful, light-hearted artwork (including a llama practicing yoga that reads "Llamaste"), greeting cards from R. Nichols are perfect for sending a cheerful message to friends and family. Each design is sketched and laid out by hand using cut paper and glue before being scanned and printed on paper stock. Usually priced at $4.50, these cards are on sale for $3 for the next week. The discount applies to their entire greeting card collection, and it's automatically applied when you checkout.
Rifle Paper Co.
The vibrant florals and whimsical designs of Rifle Paper Co. are sure to spread a little happiness. Whether you want to offer a boost of encouragement or remind a loved one how much you care, these greeting cards will say it in full, gorgeous color. The cards are regularly priced at $5, but BHG.com readers can get an exclusive 25% discount on all greeting cards (including single cards and boxed sets of 8) using the code SENDACARD now through March 26.
