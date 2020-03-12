New Photos Show the Heartwarming Bond Between Mom and Her New Baby Gorilla

Last week, the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle welcomed a sweet addition: A baby gorilla (who has yet to be named). The first-time mother, Uzumma, gave birth to her bouncing baby boy on March 4 and it’s been reported that she hasn’t put him down since. Both gorillas are happy, healthy, and appear to be inseparable.

Uzumma is taking to motherhood with ease and is very attentive to the tiny gorilla. Just like a human mom, she gently touches his head and ears with her mouth. “It’s hard not to interpret these as gorilla-style kisses,” the zoo shared in a release,

Uzumma is quick to respond to the slightest sounds of her baby's discomfort and is often seen gently rocking her baby to console him. Currently, zookeepers and veterinary staff are keeping an extra-close watch on the newest member of their gorilla family to ensure he's staying hydrated, alert, and continues to bond with his mom. Judging by the photos of their constant embrace, the pair has already developed a strong connection and routine with one another.

If you live in the Seattle area and want to visit Uzumma and her newborn, the zoo says it will be a little while before visitors can see this adorable pair in person. “Access for Uzumma and her baby to the outdoor public exhibit will be permitted once they are sufficiently bonded and outside temperatures are at least 65˚F in the gorilla shelter,” the press release says.

You can stay updated on Uzumma and her son's journey by following the Woodland Park Zoo Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts. They even have a dedicated webpage specifically for the gorillas.

It’s almost impossible to look at these heartwarming shots of a mother and her baby and not see all the love and affection between them. In a swarm of not-so-great news lately, we can't get enough of this first-time gorilla mom and her adorable new baby.