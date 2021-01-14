A Top-Rated 3-Piece Kit for Dry Skin Is on Sale Today
Glossier skincare products have thousands of 5-star reviews, and you can get a trio of full-size items for 23% off right now.
Dry (and sensitive) skin has been an ongoing issue for as long as I can recall, so I know that ultra-hydrating, non-irritating products are essential, especially during the winter. Whether you have a 7-step regimen like me, or you like to keep it simple, there are a few things you definitely need in your skin routine, including a cleanser and a moisturizer. Yes, skincare products can be expensive, but right now, you can get three top-rated products from Glossier for a nice discount. The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Dry Skin usually retails for $65, and now it's just $50. All of the items are full-size, and when you buy them as a kit instead of individually, you get 23% off.
Buy It: The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Dry Skin ($50, originally $65) Glossier
The trio includes three best-sellers: Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer Rich, and Balm Dotcom that are all formulated to moisturize dry skin. The cleanser features five skin conditioners to ensure your face doesn't feel stripped after use. You can apply a small amount on dry skin to get rid of dirt and makeup or use it on wet skin for a "refresh." It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 3,000 reviews, with many people raving about how it cleans your face without drying it out.
The Priming Moisturizer Rich is a thick but fast-absorbing face cream. It has ceramides and fatty acids to hydrate your face and shea butter and murumuru butter that give it a luxurious feel. The moisturizer is also made with an anti-redness complex to encourage a more youthful complexion. And the third product, which is important during these cold, dry months, is Balm Dotcom, a hydrating lip balm. The formula includes antioxidants and emollients to hydrate even chapped, cracked lips. One of the thousands of 5-star reviewers, who says they have "very dry skin," writes, "This universal salve managed to heal my skin in a matter of days."
All of Glossier's products are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic, so they won't irritate your skin. If you've been curious about the super-popular beauty brand, but haven't tried any of the products yet, these discounted items are a great place to start. Add these to your cart soon so you can get super hydrated skin in just a few steps.
