The trio includes three best-sellers: Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer Rich, and Balm Dotcom that are all formulated to moisturize dry skin. The cleanser features five skin conditioners to ensure your face doesn't feel stripped after use. You can apply a small amount on dry skin to get rid of dirt and makeup or use it on wet skin for a "refresh." It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 3,000 reviews, with many people raving about how it cleans your face without drying it out.