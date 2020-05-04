8 Ways to Do Good on Giving Tuesday Now

Giving Tuesday Now, a spin-off from the annual Giving Tuesday, takes place on May 5. Here are several ways to give to others—many of which are free.

Normally commemorated during the week after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 to inspire communities to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. In response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has created an additional day of doing good, Giving Tuesday Now, on Tuesday, May 5.

“Giving Tuesday Now is a chance for us to unite globally to show that we’re all in this together, beginning to end," explains Asha Curran, CEO and co-founder of Giving Tuesday. "People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during Giving Tuesday Now—whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes.”

Here are eight ways you can support friends, neighbors, and strangers in need—many of which can be done from the comfort of your own home and cost little to no money.

Thank Essential Employees

Doctors, nurses, mail carriers, sanitation workers, and grocery store clerks put themselves at higher risk during each shift because they’re exposed to more people than those sheltering in place. Show your gratitude with a sign. “Create a piece of art or inspiring poster to share on your door or post in your window as a thank you,” Curran says.

You can also consider joining the “Hearts for Healthcare” movement and hang heart-shaped art in your windows to support and try to lift the spirits of those working in hospitals, clinics, and testing facilities.

Donate Money to Your Local Food Bank (Or Other Causes Close to Your Heart)

Due to unprecedented unemployment rates and fewer free or reduced-price school meal programs, food banks are seeing large increases in demand. Call your local food bank to see what they could use most. Food, masks, and disinfectant donations are appreciated, but they can often make the most of monetary donations to purchase food at discounted rates and to fuel vehicles for curbside deliveries.

Or if there’s another non-profit you appreciate, consider donating or volunteering in a safe way on Tuesday. For example, blood donations are drastically down, and the American Red Cross is seeking healthy, qualifying donors.

Send Flowers to a Small Business Owner

Complete two good deeds at once! Support a local florist (many of whom have seen decreased sales due to canceled events and postponed weddings) and brighten the day of a friend, family member, co-worker, neighbor, or even stranger by joining the American Floral Endowment’s Give Flowers on Giving Tuesday movement. Treat Mom to a bouquet a little early for Mother’s Day, send some color to a local hospital, or surprise a small business owner who could use a psychological boost.

Reach Out to a Senior with a Letter, Video, or Call

Many immunocompromised and seniors are dealing with increased isolation and loneliness. Keep them company while keeping a safe distance by lining up a pen pal (here’s how!), calling an older friend or neighbor, or submitting a video to support someone in a nursing home or assisted living facility as part of #CareNotCOVID.

Shop or Do Chores for Someone in Need

In addition to a “thinking of you” message, those in higher-risk populations could likely use an extra set of hands to help with household tasks.

“Offer to run errands or perform chores for them from a safe distance,” Curran says. “We've seen people helping with yard work, dropping off meals, or walking the dog.”

Lend a Hand to Busy Parents

Keeping a level head while trying to work from home, teach kids, and deal with the emotional toll of the pandemic is not easy. Post a call out on Facebook to offer to give frazzled parents a breather by reading a book via video chat with their children, then schedule them in as your calendar allows. Or send a text to a parent or two who you know might need a brief break. “If you have pets, include them on video calls for even more fun,” Curran suggests.

Nominate a Rescue Organization

On April 30, The Office star Rainn Wilson hosted the first-ever pet Zoom conference call to bring awareness to Freshpet's Fresh Start 2020 Rescue Shelter Giveaway. From now through May 10, you can nominate your favorite animal rescue/shelter/adoption organization. Voting will take place from May 11-17, and the organization with the most votes in each of the five U.S. regions (West, Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast) will win $10,000. Two runners-up in each region will receive $2,000 each.

Host a Virtual Dinner Party

Make it your Giving Tuesday Now mission to foster more connection. Host a gathering around a virtual “table” on Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, or GChat, Curran recommends. If you’re looking for ways to spice up your culinary adventure, try:

Delivering a “mystery box” of ingredients each participant must incorporate into their meal, a la Chopped . Then share photos of the completed dishes on social media to see whose creation gets the most positive feedback.

. Then share photos of the completed dishes on social media to see whose creation gets the most positive feedback. Organizing a virtual dinner crawl across town by ordering a three-course takeout or delivery feast from the same local restaurants.

Hosting a cooking class to teach your loved ones how to make your favorite meal.

Attempting to duplicate your favorite take out meal to see how it compares. (Our copycat recipes are a great place to start.)

Share and follow along on social media using #GivingTuesdayNow, and “for more ideas and inspiration, sign up for our Daily Generosity alerts that offer easy ways to give back and support others while still staying safe,” Curran says. “Use the day to think about what is most meaningful to you and take action in whatever way you can. We hope that this global day of unity and giving inspires everyone to create a stronger generosity habit that they can carry forward in the weeks, months, and years to come.”