In March, UnityPoint Health's St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids asked community members for mask donations. So, Deb Siggins got to work on her sewing machine. "When I started, my goal was just 100," she explains. But then, co-workers at her current workplace (another UnityPoint Health clinic in Mount Vernon), as well as friends and family, started asking Siggins for cloth masks. "I just kept making them and making them," she explains.

The week before Easter, after donating goods to the hospital, the fire department, and the paramedics, Siggins had a handful of masks leftover. She decided to hang them on a pine tree outside her house and posted on Facebook that anyone could come out and grab a mask while social distancing. "My husband decorates the tree for Christmas, so I thought, 'Oh, I'll just put these on the tree and do something funky.' I never dreamed it would do this."

Thanks to word of mouth and the media, people are continuing to reach out to Siggins for masks, so she continues to make them, and hang them on her "giving tree." Siggins makes every single one from patterned cloth and each mask features a pocket in the back for a filter. So far, Siggins estimates she's made about 650 so far, and she's not stopping. "I'm going to go until the need's not there," she says. "When someone contacts me, I just let them know that they're out now, or they'll be more tomorrow."

Although her giving tree has gotten plenty of attention, that's not what Siggins cares about. She explains that her now virtual church inspired her to give back to her community in this time of need. "The pastor said to use your gifts," she says. "I thought that sewing and giving back to others are a couple of my gifts. That was a motivator."